Last Thursday, a group of Hot Shot tennis participants from Wangaratta Hardcourt Tennis Association and the Everton Tennis Club made the long journey to the Australian Open, travelling 236km for Hot Shots Day.

It was an early start for the local Hot Shotters, with some leaving their houses from as early as 3am.

With more than 850 Hot Shots kids and their families travelling from across Melbourne and regional Victoria, there was plenty of fun to be had during their exclusive access to the Emirates AO Ballpark.

Victorian tennis player Jaimee Fourlis joined the crew at Melbourne Park for a special Q&A with the kids.

All players were allocated arena tickets for the day.