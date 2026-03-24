The Wangaratta Lawn Tennis, Croquet and Pickleball Club’s senior aggregate season is reaching its crescendo, with the penultimate block of matches fought out on Saturday.

In the weekend’s results, section one saw Ryan Patterson essentially claim the overall title, his 23-12 the latest in a season of incredible results.

Phil Peck was next across the line with his 19-12, while Kevin Callahan broke even with 18-18.

Mark Brown managed 16-21, and Riley Minns came in with 8-24.

Andrew Lindner took the win in section two with 23-15, but he was pushed all the way by Mario Pane (22-15).

Mandy Allen furthered her tally with 19-21, while Mason Scholes (16-21) and Matt Curran (14-22) rounded out the group.

Section three saw Victor Lairson dominate with his 24-10, well ahead of second placegetter Brian Scobie (18-20).

It was a tight tussle down the list, with Mike Lairson (16-19) coming in just ahead of Michael Falkenberg (16-20) and Thomas McDonald (16-21).

Alan Busk saluted in section four with his 22-15 end score, comfortably ahead of Amy Lairson (20-17), Phil Dryden (19-18) and Carl Cutrona (13-24).

Section five was won by Andrew Cope (24-11), while Mark Gorman (19-14) and Pat Flynn (16-16) trailed behind.

Bringing up the rear was Greg Renner (12-21) and Russel O’Brien (11-20).

In section six, Des Steele was simply too good for the rest, coming in with a score of 23-14, three games clear of James Wilkinson (20-14).

Peter Curran (17-18) and Max McAuliffe (15-19) enjoyed a great contest, while Sartaj Bal came in with 11-21.

Finally in section seven, Cate Geard was hard to stop, recording a stunning result of 24-9.

John Shanley was next best with 18-19, narrowly ahead of Tim Dickinson (17-19), Cam Vincent (15-19) and Sue Piper (14-22).

With one round to go Ryan Patterson is looking at back-to-back men’s title wins as he leads by a street.

However, only a nose separates Ash Weston and Mark Gorman in second position.

The remaining fourth and fifth place trophies will be a toss-up between Andrew Cope, Brian Scobie, Thomas McDonald, Alan Busk and Mark Brown.

The ladies’ race has Sue Piper in the lead, also going for back-to-back wins.

However, Mandy Allen has been making a late charge and is not far behind.

The player's 18 best scores are counted towards the final aggregate tally which can lead to late changes on the leaderboard as players exceed the 18 count.

With one round to go there will be keen interest in next Saturday's results.

The presentations will be held at the end of play, at about 5:30pm, together with the barbecue.

The presentations also include the club championship winner and runner-up awards.

All are welcome to the presentations to cheer on the winners.

Results

Section: 1 - Ryan Patterson 23-12, Phil Peck 19-12, Kevin Callahan 18-18, Mark Brown 16-19, Riley Minns 8-24.

Section: 2 - Andrew Lindner 23-15, Mario Pane 22-15, Mandy Allen 19-21, Mason Scholes 16-21, Matt Curran 14-22.

Section: 3 - Victor Lairson 24-10, Brian Scobie 18-20, Mike Lairson 16-19, Michael Falkenberg 16-20, Thomas McDonald 16-21.

Section: 4 - Alan Busk 22-15, Amy Lairson 20-17, Phil Dryden 19-18, Carl Cutrona 13-24.

Section: 5 - Andrew Cope 24-11, Mark Gorman 19-14, Pat Flynn 16-16, Greg Renner 12-21, Russel O'Brien 11-20.

Section: 6 - Des Steele 23-14, James Wilkinson 20-14, Peter Curran 17-18, Max McAuliffe 15-19, Sartaj Bal 11-21.

Section: 7 - Cate Geard 24-9, John Shanley 18-19, Tim Dickinson 17-19, Cam Vincent 15-19, Sue Piper 14-22.