The greatest show

Banners are being draped over the Rowan Street underpass, the town is turning brown and gold or black and white, and neighbours and friends have chosen sides – it’s grand final time. Sunday’s Ovens and Murray Football Netball League grand final will have a distinctly Wangaratta feel yet again, with local squads fronting up for premiership glory across four grades of competition. There are Magpies vs Rovers derbies in both the C grade netball and senior football, while the reserve Rovers and thirds Magpies football squads have also made it to the big dance. HERE WE GO AGAIN: Wangaratta Rovers Sam Lyster and Tyler Cleal will meet Magpies' Taylor Boyle and Diaz Matthews in the C grade grand final. PHOTO: Shane Douthie Although the matches are set to be played at the Lavington Sportsground – and are locked in at the venue for the next three years – there are still plenty of ways locals can get involved in the day. Both local clubs are organising multiple busses to and from the venue for those fans who wish to attend in person on the day. They are strictly ticketed – visit the Wangaratta Rovers’ and Wangaratta Magpies’ Facebook pages for ticketing links. If punters prefer their own couch as the prime locale to take in the games, all eight grand finals – three football and five netball - will be livestreamed via the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League’s YouTube channel. For those out and about who still want to keep an ear on the game, the senior football match between the Magpies and Rovers will be broadcast on 102.1 EDGE FM and 1494 2AY. It should be a perfect day for sport in terms of weather, with the Bureau forecasting a sunny day with a top of 26 degrees, and not a chance of rain to dampen the festivities. The Chronicle will have full post match coverage in next week's editions.