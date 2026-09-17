The greatest show

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<p>CHOOSE A SIDE: (From left) Magpies Chris Knowles, Charlie Haring, Will Prebble, Callum Bott and Jackson Clarke will feature on grand final day alongside Rovers Tom Boyd, Sam Nolan, Noah Scholte, Harry Nolan, Harrison McCarthy, and Joel Smith. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n
<p>CHOOSE A SIDE: (From left) Magpies Chris Knowles, Charlie Haring, Will Prebble, Callum Bott and Jackson Clarke will feature on grand final day alongside Rovers Tom Boyd, Sam Nolan, Noah Scholte, Harry Nolan, Harrison McCarthy, and Joel Smith. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n

CHOOSE A SIDE: (From left) Magpies Chris Knowles, Charlie Haring, Will Prebble, Callum Bott and Jackson Clarke will feature on grand final day alongside Rovers Tom Boyd, Sam Nolan, Noah Scholte, Harry Nolan, Harrison McCarthy, and Joel Smith. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries

Rural city gets behind local teams on Ovens and Murray grand final day
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

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