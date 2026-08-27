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The Rovers are ready for finals

<p>THE FIGHT BEGINS: The Wangaratta Rovers will launch their quest for a third consecutive flag when they take on Myrtleford on Saturday. PHOTO: Janet Watt</p>\\n
<p>THE FIGHT BEGINS: The Wangaratta Rovers will launch their quest for a third consecutive flag when they take on Myrtleford on Saturday. PHOTO: Janet Watt</p>\\n

THE FIGHT BEGINS: The Wangaratta Rovers will launch their quest for a third consecutive flag when they take on Myrtleford on Saturday. PHOTO: Janet Watt

The fight for the three-peat starts in earnest this weekend
Nathan de Vries
August 27, 2026 • 06:00

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