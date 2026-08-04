After 19 weeks of competition, it’s finally happened: Wangaratta City FC’s division two women’s team has lost a match.

The incredible streak came to an end on Sunday at South Wangaratta Recreation Reserve at the hands of Albury Hotspurs, with the Lady Devils muzzled in the 0-3 loss.

While Wangaratta had drawn two matches before this (2-2 vs Hotspurs, 0-0 vs Melrose), Sunday was the first and only occasion they’ve been denied points from a match.

The Lady Devils overall were strong, but a horror chunk of 10 minutes either side of the half-time break were disastrous.

Wangaratta conceded their first goal in the 44th minute, before further defensive slights in the 53rd and 55th.

While the Lady Devils fought valiantly to try and find their way back into the game, Albury was too well structured.

Wangaratta City remains on top of the division two ladder with a three point lead on the Spurs, and will take this weekend off with a scheduled bye.

Meanwhile, the senior men’s side also suffered a defeat, outplayed 1-2 by the Spurs.

The match was tightly contested for large stretches of time, with neither outfit able to break the deadlock until the shadows of half-time.

Albury’s Cooper Howard steered one into the back of the net in the 42nd minute, sending Wangaratta into the break on the back foot.

The Devils would respond after play recommenced, with Jamie Roban equalising in the 61st to keep Wangaratta in the fight.

Some changes were made through the second half to try and reinvigorate the Devils, but it would be Albury who would have the last laugh, with Aryan Mohan slotting the winner in the 89th minute.

“It was a tough loss,” senior men’s coach Vitaly Leschen said.

“It was a very hard-fought and even game, probably a good one for the neutrals.

“I thought first half was even and second half we came out and were right on top for 20-30 minutes.

“Honestly, I can’t fault the boys – I’m probably happy to put my hand up and say that I made a couple changes in second half which didn’t pay off but that is part of it.”

The Devils now slip to seventh on the division one men’s ladder, eight points out from falling from the finals bracket.