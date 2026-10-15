The thrill of sailing and just around the corner

If you're looking for the thrill of sailing but can't be bothered to travel to the coast why not head to North East Windsport Club's free weekend of wind-powered fun this Saturday and Sunday, 17 and 18 October. The club is offering visitors the chance to experience the excitement of blokart land sailing firsthand at their Springhurst base (13 Anzac Road) from 9am to 4pm on both days. The event will feature free come-and-try blokart sailing experiences, along with a free sausage sizzle for visitors to enjoy. Throughout the weekend, experienced club members will be on hand to introduce newcomers to the sport, explain how the blokarts work and help visitors get behind the controls to experience the thrill of wind-powered sailing for themselves. The event is part of the Discover Sailing initiative supported by Australian Sailing, encouraging more Australians to discover the enjoyment of sailing. For further enquiries phone the club on 0404 149 585.