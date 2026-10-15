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The thrill of sailing and just around the corner

<p>SAIL AWAY: Try the art of blokarting, which is basically sailing without getting your feet wet.</p>\\n
<p>SAIL AWAY: Try the art of blokarting, which is basically sailing without getting your feet wet.</p>\\n

SAIL AWAY: Try the art of blokarting, which is basically sailing without getting your feet wet.

North East Windsport Club's free weekend of blokarting at Springhurst
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 15, 2026 • 01:00

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