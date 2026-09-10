The wait is over for either North Wangaratta or Whorouly – but who?

There’s something special about breaking a premiership drought. On Saturday, starting from 11.45am, the battle is on to shatter a flagless streak either 14 or 19 years long when North Wangaratta and Whorouly’s reserves outfits play off for the premiership cup. The Hawks come into the match fresh after a week off following a gritty one-point qualifying final win over the Lions, eager to replicate the success they last felt in their 2012 flag – ironically, or fittingly, in a victory over Whorouly. There are a flock of Hawks which are likely to have a say in the encounter, including the slippery and skillful Tyler Nanson running amok in the guts, while Jonah Massey-Chase has slammed on 46 goals this season. Reserves coach Tom Norris said the energy in the group was electric, and they would leave nothing in the tank on Saturday. “The boys are feeling really good, they couldn’t be happier,” he said. “The last three months have just been massive in the buy-in and the belief in the group, and it’s just built really nicely. “A flag would mean everything - the supporter base has been huge this year and really gotten around us, so it would be huge for the club.” Minor premiers Whorouly had to do it the hard way after their loss in finals, but if last weekend’s 64-point win over Bright is any indication, the Lions are charged up and ready for their first flag since 2007. After a few years down the other end of the ladder, Whorouly has surged back into contention, and look the goods this year. Full forward Jakeb Meyer has booted 62 goals from just 14 appearances this year, the midfield is controlled by league runner-up best and fairest Matt Charleston, while there are a few pillars down back in Jared Cook, Rhys Dupas and Tom Crook who are able to lock down, intercept and rebound in equal measure. Lions reserves coach Shane Moore said the side had continued to grow year on year, and were poised for greatness. “Our twos boys are pretty focused on what their goal is, we’ve been striving for this for three years, to get better each and every year, and this year is a culmination of three years of hard work,” he said. “The growth has come from just adding a few of the younger blokes, it’s just rejuvenated the older blokes – the young blokes work hard to retain their spots and it’s just pushed the older blokes to get better. “Our onballers are pretty good, and our forward line has kicked huge scores on numerous occasions. “I think the results in the past have nothing to do with the results on Saturday - whichever side settles first and is able to execute better will be the victors.” The reserves grand final between North Wangaratta and Whorouly kicks off from 11.45am.