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Three more chances for netballers to make grand final day

<p>Wangaratta Magpies B grade co-captain Tayla Maddern.</p>\\n
<p>Wangaratta Magpies B grade co-captain Tayla Maddern.</p>\\n

Wangaratta Magpies B grade co-captain Tayla Maddern.

Magpies B and 15 and under, Rovers C grade in netball preliminary final deciders
Shane Douthie
September 10, 2026 • 06:00

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