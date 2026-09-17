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Three-peat dream alive for Rovers

<p>FORGE A DYNASTY: Rovers (from left) Tom Boyd, Noah Scholte and Joel Smith are gunning for the Hawks\\' third flag in a row. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n
<p>FORGE A DYNASTY: Rovers (from left) Tom Boyd, Noah Scholte and Joel Smith are gunning for the Hawks\\' third flag in a row. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n

FORGE A DYNASTY: Rovers (from left) Tom Boyd, Noah Scholte and Joel Smith are gunning for the Hawks' third flag in a row. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries

Can the Rovers make it three flags in three years?
Nathan de Vries
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

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