Three-peat or reclaimed glory up for grabs in under 15 netball

The youngest grand finalists will commence proceedings this Saturday, and you couldn’t ask for a bigger match than Benalla All Blacks taking on Bonnie Doon. The two under 15 netball sides will return to the scene of last year’s titanic throwdown between the Bombers and Panthers, eager to etch their names into history, but with different squads due to the age restrictions in the grades. Bonnie Doon went through the entire home and away season undefeated, with their first loss coming at the hands of the Panthers in the semi-final by seven goals. Both sides are stacked with talent, with both the league best and fairest (Benalla’s Harper Robertson) and runner up (Bonnie Doon’s Willow Brakels) on the court, as well as leading goalshooter, Panther Lola Crook. Benalla All Blacks coach Jemma Smith is eager to turn their grand final loss last year into a triumph this time around. “It’s an exciting opportunity, the girls have worked hard, they’re pumped,” she said. “It’s another opportunity to show how strong they are and how well they’ve learned to work together. “I’ve kept four [from last year], so five new girls, but we have much better rotation than what I had last year position-wise. “They all just step onto the court in the position they plan and play the role I need them to, which is really nice. “I think it’s [semi-final win] given them a little bit more confidence than last year, that’s for sure, but they know they have to work hard – Bonnie Doon will come out hungry, so they need to make sure they do the basics well.” For Bonnie Doon coach Chloe Cash, the chance to claim a third straight under 15 premiership for the club against a tough foe was a strong motivator. “I think we have a lot of versatility in our team this year, we only have three of our original under 15s from last year, we’ve had another six girls come through,” she said. “They all just play so well together, they all know each other outside of netball, and that’s what makes it such a good team, and I think the club helps that with our ‘one club, one team’ motto. “To go through the home and away season as it is was a testament to itself, I think the girls are just going to come back even hungrier this week and want it even more.” The under 15 netball grand final between Benalla All Blacks and Bonnie Doon is set for a 9am start.