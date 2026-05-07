Like the stock exchange, numbers rise and fall each week, but it was a bull’s market when 25 players invested their minds and bodies into the non-stop fun and games at the Oxley social table tennis competition on Monday night.

Not wasting a moment, ‘King’ Richard Morgan, and his daughter, Phoebe, were all prepped up and raring to go, when they took on ‘moving and grooving’ Ruth Shalders, and ‘rip-tearer’ David Harris, in a ‘catch me if you can’ game.

With each pair’s determination to ‘go for it’ on every point, there was never a dull moment as the lead changed with every point contested, until David fired down a skimmer serve and sealing the deal, which saw he and Ruth winning 21–20.

Young brothers, Hugh and Jack Spring, sprung right into action, when they paired up to play against ‘photogenic’ Jason Mullins and ‘tearabout’ Neil Spurgeon, in what developed into one of the longest ‘duels’ of the night.

While each player capitalised on his signature shots, it took some time before their opponents were able to position their serves and strokes to their advantage, in long, short, fast and slow deliveries.

And while the ‘old blokes’ thought they had the game sewn up more than once, the lads pulled the rabbit out of their hats, until finally, after Jack belted down a ‘gotcha’, the boys took home the bacon.

‘Mr and Mrs Gervasoni’, Mick and Sharene, were up and ready to meet the challenge laid down by ‘young guns’ Lyle Porter and Jacob Hardiman in one of the many games each had already played.

And there were no holds barred from the word ‘go’, as each player threw their all, and a bit more, into bringing their opponents ‘down to earth’.

Final scores saw one pair winning a tie-break.

In a game which highlighted each player’s strong suits, and ‘low-lighted’ a few hiccups, Janet Heath and Martin Butcher took on the ‘more senior’, June Uebergang, and ‘action-packed’ Harriet Day.

From the outset, everyone was intent on ‘driving a hard bargain’, while ‘delivering the goods’ to their opponents’ ‘front and back doors’, and nullifying their advances all over the table.

After Janet and Martin got off to an early lead, Harriet put her foot on the pedal to cover June’s misses and mis-hits to even the score until Janet struck the final blow, giving her and Martin a 21–19 win.

‘Another Day’, Greta, and another tight tussle was on show when she, and Don (not Bradman) Heath teamed up to take on the ‘revved up’ Ernie Menichelli, and ‘Will I Am’ Bonwick.

From the first ping of the ball, each player threw themselves into a ‘test of speed and accuracy’ in serving and stroke-making, with the intent of creating opportunities for their partners to ‘go for the kill’.

While each pair held the lead intermittently, it was anyone’s game to win, until after a dynamic fourteen-stroke point, final scores revealed one pair snuck home by two points.

A very competitive game was fought to the ‘knocker’, when Gary Coad partnered Debbie Brunken, to play against Pete Spring and Cheryl Coad, in a spine-chilling battle.

Serves, forehands, backhands, fast, slow, long, short, wide and narrow shots, were all delivered with speed and accuracy in each pair’s strong desire to ‘pull the pin’ on their opponents’ aspirations.

Exhausting to play, and exciting to watch, the game ended with Gary and Debbie victorious.

When Olivia Strack partnered Harriet Day to play against Lyle Porter and Greta Day, it turned into an ‘all night affair’.

Covering all points of the table and wide floor surrounds, it was clearly apparent that each pair was dead-set on finishing the game with ‘bragging rights’.

And at the conclusion of this very competitive game, hugs all round indicated it was a win for all.

After another fun-packed night around the tables, everyone gathered to enjoy a cuppa and supper, and to pencil in replays for next week.

Adults and secondary school students of all ages and abilities are welcome to join the group which meets at the Oxley hall each Monday night from 7pm.

BYO bat, $2 entry, and a small plate to share.