Volleyball development squad draws crowd as finals approach

Wangaratta Volleyball Association’s development squad drew an impressive 27 players on Wednesday night, while Too Right and Peaked at High School both won in three sets at the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre. The development squad spent 40 minutes working on digging and spiking before putting those skills into practice in an hour-long game. Players across the squad played well and kept the session in good spirits. PC got the better of Too Right in the opening set, winning 25–20. Too Right bounced back to take the second set 25–11 and clinched the match with a 25–20 win in the decider. Kris and Richard stood out for Too Right, while Andrew and Jamie impressed for PC. Peaked at High School and Rivals played out the closest match of the night, with just five points separating the teams overall. Peaked took the opening set 25–20 before Rivals levelled the match with a 25–22 win in the second. Peaked then took the deciding set 25–22, with Dannielle and Hugh among their best, while River and Edward stood out for Rivals. The Rookies picked up a win by forfeit after school exams kept Power 6 out of the round. The final round of the regular season will be played on Wednesday 18 November before the competition heads into finals. New players are invited to come along and give volleyball a go, with development squad training starting at 5.30 pm at the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre.