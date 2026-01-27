The renaissance of Wangaratta volleyball continues in 2026 with the competition hoping to expand this year.

After going into recess for a number of years the once-powerful competition restarted last year with four teams competing and a junior development squad, something organisers are hoping to build on this year.

A season launch and come and try day will be at the Wangaratta Sport and Aquatic Centre on Wednesday, 4 February from 5.30pm and current and potential players aged 13 upwards are welcome to attend.

Bring runners and usual comfortable sporting attire.

There is no charge for the trial day.

Wangaratta Volleyball Association committeeperson Mason Scholes said all those involved last season were keen to see the competition grow.

"We are keen to get more people involved of all ages, from teenagers to adults, whether they've played before or not," Scholes said.

"Our trial day will be a mixture of skills-based training and games between some of the existing teams.

"We only had one court at the WSAC last year but they have kindly offered us two for this season."

Players will be assessed on their ability and will have the opportunity to form their own teams or the association can find a team for them to play with.

Local volleyball is a pay-as-you-go system, there are no registration or join up fees, just $10 per session or $8 concession.

For more information visit the Wangaratta Volleyball Facebook page, or call Russell on 0418 573 647.