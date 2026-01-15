Presented by the Victorian Government and Vicsport, nominations for the Victorian Sport Awards (VSAs) opened on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, acknowledging the full spectrum of Victorian sport and active recreation during the 2025 calendar year.

The most prestigious night for our state’s sporting and active recreation sector, the VSAs recognises 18 awards covering individual and team athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers, administrators, media personnel and the initiatives that ensure Victorians remain active.

The night provides the opportunity to celebrate the grassroots heroes who excelled at a community level, high-performance athletes who shone at a national and international level and everyone in between.

Nominations can be submitted via the Vicsport website between Wednesday, 14 January and Friday, 13 February 2026.

The nomination process is open to all members of the public.

“In partnership with the Victorian Government, Vicsport is excited to once again recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of our state’s sport and recreation community at the Victorian Sport Awards,” said Vicsport chair, Jason Hellwig.

“This is such a special night on the Victorian sporting calendar where we have the opportunity to honour the grassroots heroes who keep our sport and recreation sector thriving alongside the high-performance athletes who starred on the world stage.

“With 18 awards to be presented, I strongly urge all Victorians to submit their nominations to ensure their sport is well represented on the night.”

Following the closure of nominations on Friday, 13 February, four finalists for each of the 18 awards will be decided by esteemed judging panels and announced in March. Winners will then be revealed at the VSAs on Wednesday, 13 May 2026 in the Members Dining Room at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

All finalists, family, friends, sporting organisations and clubs are invited to attend the VSAs and celebrate the successes of sport in Victoria. Ticketing details will be announced soon.

Categories in the 2025 Victorian Sport Awards are as follows:

• Leasexpress Coach of the Year;

• Gallagher Community Coach of the Year;

• Sports Accounting Australia Official of the Year;

• etrainu Community Official of the Year;

• AFL SportsReady Young Team of the Year;

• Team of the Year;

• My Sport Live Community Sporting Event of the Year;

• Love the Game Community Sporting Club of the Year;

• revolutioniseSPORT Victorian Sports Administrator of the Year – Eunice Gill Award;

• Bunnings Trade Local Government Initiative of the Year;

• Vicsport Volunteer of the Year;

• VicHealth Sport and Active Recreation Initiative of the Year;

• Involve Masters Athlete of the Year;

• Southern Cross Trophies Young Athlete of the Year;

• Outstanding Media Coverage of Sport Award;

• Polytan Peter Norman Inclusion Award;

• Frank Wilkes Award;

• Kitty McEwan Award.

More information on the 2025 Victorian Sport Awards can be found at https://www.vicsport.com.au/2025-vsas.