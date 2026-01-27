A1: Wangaratta Hyundai A1 started the new year with a bang, scoring a much-needed win at home against second placed YMGCR on Saturday.

The pennant season resumed with a 10am start due to the high temperature forecast, and a week later than scheduled due to the bushfires within the region.

This leaves Wangaratta with only the last three rounds to push for a finals berth.

Nothing separated the teams for the first half of the game, before Wang put a sizeable gap of 20 shots between them and the visitors, but YMGCR hit back and reduced the margin to just two shots with only five ends to play.

Adrian Pantling, Mark Allan, Terry Braden and Leon Quartermain were in control all day to win their game 25-14, including a crucial single shot on their last end to push the overall margin to three shots, while Maurie Braden, Rho Smith, Kent Braden and Peter Selwood closed out the overall win scoring the last four shots of the match to secure a 19-11 rink win.

Trevor Selwood, Aaron Braden, Laurie McDonald and Rob Worthington hung on to a single shot win (16-15), while Phil Davern’s rink fell away late in the game to lose 16-29.

The win puts Wangaratta just seven points behind fourth placed Rutherglen after they were upset by bottom side Yarrawonga on Saturday.

Final scores: Wangaratta 16 pts 76 shots def YMGCR 2 pts 69 shots.

Wang will travel to Myrtleford next week in a must-win game to keep their hope of finals alive.

A4: Wangaratta Niko’s Butchery A4 consolidated their position inside the top four with a great away win over ladder-leaders North Albury on Saturday.

Brian Challman, Richie Allan, Mick Johnstone and Gayle King were unstoppable as they cruised to a massive 30-8 win, while Terry Corrigan, Ric Chivers, John Keen and Tyson Chivers were just as impressive, winning 22-13.

Gary King, Jan Hermassoo, Greg McDonald and Norm Bussell split their game (19-19), and Terry Johnson’s rink came up short (9-24).

Final scores: Wangaratta 15 pts 80 shots def North Albury 3 pts 64 shots.

Wang will host Rutherglen next week.

A5: Wang Luminosity A5 did not play this week against Corryong due to road closures and bushfire risks.

Both sides gained seven points each, which leaves Wang with a slim chance of making finals.

Wang host Benalla next week.

B2: Wang WinSec B2 had a narrow victory at home against higher-ranked YMGCR on Saturday.

Little separated the two sides all day as the home side hung on for a four-shot win.

John Knight, Graeme Norman, Lance Jenkin and Heather Coyle shared the points with a (15-15) draw, while Neil Reid, Lola Clarke, Norm Baker and Deb Savage held on for a two-shot win (19-17), as did Mick Lennane, Bruce Desmond, Neville Atkins and Nev Jones (16-14).

Final scores: Wang 13 pts 50 shots def YMGCR 1 pt 46 shots.

Wangaratta has a bye next week.