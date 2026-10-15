Wangaratta Croquet Club marks 120 years

The Wangaratta Croquet Club celebrates its 120-year anniversary on Tuesday 20 October. The anniversary welcomes together the North East and Goulburn Valley croquet community for both on-field action and formal festivities. Together, the community and esteemed guests, including club president Jed Hart, president of the North Eastern District Croquet Association Maurice Cevaal-Hewitt, Croquet Victoria president Kate Patrick, and Traralgon croquet coach Shane Downie, will reflect back on 120 years of the club, tracing right back to the club's inception in 1906. Also attending the festivities are Wangaratta Mayor Councillor Irene Grant and MP for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy. Other formalities include a cake-cutting ceremony and a plaque presentation from Croquet Victoria. Entries closed as of 14 October.