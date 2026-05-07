Division two women

The division two women took on CR United at home in Wangaratta this week.

With a few players out this week due to junior representative tournaments and some injuries, the team was supported by some hardy division three players stepping into the breech.

United always present a challenge for the team, with some skilled and experienced players on their list.

The weather gods were not kind to the girls with drenching rain beginning as the whistle blew.

United began strongly, getting a goal past goalie Meg Buller early on.

The Dragons picked themselves up and tightened up the defence.

Ably assisted by Mel Gillies, Kylie Robertson and Katie Crane from division three, the opposition did not have an easy time of it.

The midfield was strong with Jamielee Sexton, Ellie Samson and Alison Fitzgerald putting all into it to get the ball to the striker line of Amelia McAliece, Kirrilee Russell and Kylie Samson.

An attacking penalty corner saw best on ground Ellie Samson score her first senior goal with a strong hit off the top of the D.

Unfortunately, United were just too strong on the day, coming out winners 6-1.

With the return of some of the division two stalwarts this week, the Dragons are looking forward to coming back stronger than ever in Wodonga on Sunday.

Division two men

The division two men played at home on Sunday morning against the ever strong United.

From the very first hit off, this game was going to go down to the wire.

United in their typical play style start very fast and try to apply the attacking pressure early.

However, the Dragon men were up to the task with a very solid defensive line of Alex Doig, Noah Gillies, and Alex Ellem being kept very busy, pushing back against the United forwards.

Through the middle Mat Vogel, Sam Couche, Ollie Gillies, Alistair Merritt and Shannon Beacom teamed up well showing great ball handling skills combined with some solid ball movement to get the ball towards their opponent’s goals.

Up front, Cam Leathem, Hamish Kerr and player of the day Atticus Thomson threatened the attacking circle with Ollie Gillies also chiming with some blistering runs to apply pressure.

The defence from both teams was outstanding throughout the game with only six short corners needing to be awarded.

United’s frustration at the Dragon men’s resilience as the game went on caused a couple of poor decisions, earning their players some time on the sideline after being awarded yellow cards, but the Dragon men were unable to capitalise on the one-man advantage.

After 65 minutes of game play and still a man down, United were able to score an unconvincing goal to take the lead.

The Dragons threw all they had at United for the final five minutes but were unable to equalise.

Next, the Dragon men travel to Wodonga to take on the Bulldogs.

Division three women

The division three women went down 2–1, but the scoreline barely reflected the way they owned the game - from the first whistle, the team-controlled possession, created pressure, and dictated the tempo.

Meg Buller gallantly stepped into goalkeeping at the last minute while Katie Crane was outstanding on the backline, reading the play beautifully and shutting down countless attacks with calm authority.

Lesley Forman drove hard through the middle all match, backed up brilliantly by Mel Gillies, who provided smart support and clean distribution to keep the Dragons moving forward.

Young Dragons Stella Groetgoed, Emily Edwards and Marianne Edwards showed maturity beyond their years, staying composed under pressure, running strong and making confident decisions with the ball.

Emily capped off the team’s strong performance with a well taken goal that lifted the group and kept the momentum rolling.

A tough result, but a performance full of promise, grit, and genuine quality - the Dragons are building something strong.

Division three men Yellow

Wangaratta Dragons division three men’s Yellow team (The Dream Team) faced a tough contest against United from Corowa, going down 5–0 in a match that was far more competitive than the scoreline suggests.

From the outset, the Dragons showed determination and structure, with a solid defensive unit led by Anthony Couche.

His composure under pressure was crucial in holding back repeated attacking waves, while goalkeeper Joseph Robertson provided reliable support between the posts, making several important saves to keep the game within reach for long periods.

Through the midfield, Andrew and Nick Groves worked tirelessly to create space and transition the ball forward.

Their efforts helped open up play and gave the Dragons opportunities to push into attacking areas.

It was especially encouraging to see Henry Findlay’s return to the club, as he brought control and experience to the midfield, linking play effectively and distributing the ball well to the forward line.

Up front, Luke Mercer and Ollie Fox remained active and dangerous, continually pressing and looking for chances despite the strong opposition defence.

While the team couldn’t convert their efforts into goals, their persistence never dropped.

A standout performance came from James Wheeler, who earned the Coach’s Award for his outstanding contribution across the field - his work rate, commitment, and impact on the game were clear highlights for the Dragons.

Although the final score read 5–0 in favour of United, the Dragons can take positives from their teamwork, defensive resilience, and midfield development as they continue to build throughout the season

Division three men Green

The Wangaratta Dragons men’s division three Green side has continued its strong start to the season, powering past the Magpies with a commanding performance.

With no spare players, the match promised to be a stern test, especially with the Magpies looking to continue their winning streak and pressing hard from the opening whistle.

Both teams had chances early, but once Wangaratta Green settled and found its rhythm, crisp passing and unselfish link play started to open up the Magpies’ backline.

Zander Gillies’ sharp stick skills and drive on the ball kept the pressure on, while Matt Russell, Stuart Kerr, Michael McMurrie, Martin Gillies and Oliver Gillies combined brilliantly to create repeated entries through the forward line.

The forwards’ willingness to chase, tackle and win the second effort proved the difference, turning half-chances into genuine scoring opportunities.

In midfield, Tim Longman, Simon Lipshut and Caleb Gillies controlled possession and helped switch play quickly across the field, keeping Wangaratta on the front foot.

As the game wore on, the lack of a bench began to bite and the Magpies lifted their intensity.

Even with players rotating through different positions, sustained Magpies pressure in the final quarter earned them several short corners.

Nevertheless, Wangaratta held firm, goalkeeper Noah Gillies stood tall, and with strong support from Michael McMurrie, Caleb, Oliver and Cam Gillies, the Magpies couldn’t find a way through.

The result was a 5–0 win to Wangaratta, with goals to Zander Gillies (two), Matt Russell, Stuart Kerr and Martin Gillies.

Under 14 girls

The under 14 girls had an early start in Albury on Saturday as they faced off against Scots.

Both teams were missing players due to many participating in the under 14 carnival.

However, this did not deter those who took to the field, and the Dragons delivered an impressive performance.

The Dragon girls executed their skilful passing as if they had played together for years.

Led by Greta Le and Isabel Lewis in the centre and supported by their teammates, the Dragons looked formidable from the outset.

The midfield and striker players - Mauve Cull, twins Maddie and Emma Schallue, Amelie Reilly, Emily Edwards, and Isabel Lewis - made it very challenging for the Scots defence, dominating early in the game.

Mauve Cull broke through with the first goal in the first quarter, capitalising on some excellent offensive play and catching the defence out of position.

Shortly after, Amelie Reilly scored from a well-planned short corner, bringing the score to 2-0 at half-time.

Fuelled by some snakes and oranges during the half-time break, the Dragons maintained control of the game, although the Scots managed a few breakaway plays.

The steadfast backline of Claudia Kerr, Abby Thannhauser, Kyrah Evans, and Eliza Taylor foiled many Scots attempts.

The Scots kept pressing and managed to create some confusion in the Dragons' backline, sneaking one past Lilly Stevenson.

However, any hopes Scots had of making a comeback were squashed when the Dragons sealed their victory with a third goal, the second for Mauve Cull, in the final quarter.

Final score was Dragons 3 – 1 Scots.

Under 14 boys

The under 14 boys faced a tough challenge on Saturday, going down 9–0 to Norths despite a determined and well fought performance.

Wangaratta entered the match undermanned but defended strongly, working hard to push the ball wide to the halves and limit scoring opportunities.

The commitment and unity shown by the group were outstanding.

Well done to Oscar Reid and Patrick Lipshut, who both made their under 14 debut.

Cooper Drage delivered an outstanding performance in defence, being named best on ground for the match, while Miles Henderson was exceptional in goals, making a number of crucial saves.

Alex also had a terrific game, showing speed to the ball and excellent ball control, coming away with a game award.

A great team effort that delivered plenty of positives to build on for the weeks ahead.

Under 12 girls

The under 12 girls faced a young and inexperienced Magpies team on Saturday, and it was wonderful to see so many new players from both teams enjoying the game of hockey.

Wangaratta started strong, scoring within the first five minutes, which set the tone for the remainder of the match.

They dominated the centre of the field thanks to Leirah Hallinan and Amelie Reilly, while Maddy Benton and Lily Barrett consistently presented themselves as passing options.

Helena Malcom and Olivia Harrison played disciplined games in the halfbacks, maintaining their positions effectively, leading to numerous attacking plays and resulting in several goals.

At half-time, the under 12 girls held an impressive lead, with their coach encouraging them to focus more on positioning and structure rather than just goals, helping them understand their roles and the game better.

In the last quarter, the Magpies managed to score a goal, which was a thrilling moment for them.

Many highlights emerged from this game, including Eliza Taylor, who usually plays in defence, scoring her first goal in three years, and Matilda Bongers playing her first game as goalkeeper.

Final score: Dragons 10 – 1 Magpies.

Under 12 boys

The under 12 boys delivered an exceptional performance despite being shorthanded, with several Under 12 girls stepping in to support the team.

Thank you to Helena Malcolm, Maddy Benton, Pippa Reilly, Lily Barrett and Lily Wood for playing back-to-back games and filling in.

Against Magpies, the team went down 5–0 but showed great defensive structure, strong movement and smart interceptions throughout the match.

Patrick Lipshut impressed in goals, wearing the pads for the first time and earning best on ground honours with an outstanding defensive effort.

Ethan Parkinson and Lewis Henderson also stood out with some excellent tackles in a strong team performance.