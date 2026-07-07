Wangaratta Rebellion All Abilities Soccer Club celebrated a fantastic home-ground victory on the weekend, defeating Mitchell Rangers 8–2 in an exciting all-abilities social match at Bindall Avenue Reserve, Wangaratta.

The match showcased everything which makes all-abilities soccer so special: teamwork, inclusion, sportsmanship, determination and plenty of smiles.

Players from both sides demonstrated great skill and enthusiasm, with Wangaratta Rebellion capitalising on their opportunities to secure a strong in front of supporters, family members and volunteers.

While the scoreboard reflected Rebellion's success on the day, the real winners were everyone involved.

The All Abilities competition continues to provide a welcoming environment where people of all backgrounds and abilities can enjoy the game, build confidence, develop friendships and be part of a supportive team culture.

Wangaratta Rebellion would like to thank Mitchell Rangers for making the trip and contributing to a great afternoon of football.

There’s plenty of ways the community can get involved with Wangaratta Rebellion - whether you're interested in playing soccer, volunteering with the club, supporting players on game days, or sponsoring the team through your business, the club would love to hear from you.

New players of all abilities are always welcome.

For more information, contact coach and manager Michael Virgona on 0412 799 623 or at mika1992@outlook.com