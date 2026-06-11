The best of the North East was on show at the Kennedy Community Centre on Monday as the 2026 Marsh AFL National Under 16 Development Championships series commenced.

The Victoria Country side roared to victory in their opening round derby with Vic Metro, dominating the city-slickers 15.13 (103) to 8.7 (55).

Wangaratta Magpies talent Lenny Sims and Rovers’ Archie Symons were named in the playing 23 for the match, while Rover Marlon Togolo-Hill was listed as an emergency.

It would take just a few minutes for Country to hit the scoreboard, with forward pocket Lenny Sims swooping on a loose ball handballed forward from a contest and snapping true for the first of the game.

Sims would finish with 19 disposals and two goals for the game and be named in the side’s best on ground, while Archie Symons had a brilliant game along the wing.

Their Murray Bushrangers teammate Eamon Hyde took out best on ground honours with a resolute performance across the back line.

Vic Country’s National Championships campaign continues against South Australia at People First Stadium on Tuesday 14 July.