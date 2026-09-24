Warriors mustering for CBL revival

The resurrection of Wangaratta’s Country Basketball League program is taking massive strides towards a reality, with try-outs and training underway. Wangaratta Basketball Inc held their first try-out session for the senior representative CBL program on Monday evening, with a host of prospective men’s and women’s players on the court to earn a jersey. The CBL program has not run in Wangaratta since the redevelopment works at the stadium at WSAC were complete, with the Warriors spending several seasons either on the sidelines of playing for neighbouring towns. Wangaratta’s men’s CBL side last took to the court in November 2023, while there hasn’t been a women’s side since the 2022/23 season. WBI president Adam Maher said the turnout was strong, with plenty of local talent on display. “We’ve had really good numbers for both the men and women, we’re into it, so it’s very pleasing to have our CBL back in Wangaratta again,” he said. “I think we had 11 men and nine women on the night, but we had a few who weren’t able to make it, but they’ll be at the next one we’ll have. “It’s good to see the progression coming from a lot of our under 18s who aged out last year or the year before coming back and playing some senior basketball, both in the men and women.” Maher said it was important for the town to field CBL squads as it was the best way to maintain a pathway from junior basketball into stronger levels of competition. “I’ve never been a big one on saying goodbye to our under 18s at the end of the junior [program] because it shouldn’t be goodbye, there’s a really clear pathway into CBL,” he said. “We’re also working towards a Big V pathway, what they now call VBL. “CBL’s a really important stage for that, you have to have young athletes playing at that next level out of juniors, give them a taste of senior basketball. “Hopefully this will start to put some foundations down to show the community that basketball at this level is back and we’re trying to be offering some higher pathways in the next couple of years.” While coaches for the men’s and women’s teams are still being finalised, the start of the season is only a few short weeks away, with the CBL North East competitions tipped for a start in early October. For more information and for training times, check out the Wangaratta Basketball Inc Facebook page.