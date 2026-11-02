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Warriors on the board

<p>TIME TO ATTACK: Alex Teusner transitions out of defence. PHOTO: Janet Watt</p>\\n
<p>TIME TO ATTACK: Alex Teusner transitions out of defence. PHOTO: Janet Watt</p>\\n

TIME TO ATTACK: Alex Teusner transitions out of defence. PHOTO: Janet Watt

Wangaratta secures first win of CBL season in seven-point Myrtleford thriller
Nathan de Vries
November 2, 2026 • 01:00

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