Warriors on the board

For the first time this season, Wangaratta Warriors are on the winners list in North East Men’s CBL action, following a stunning 70-63 win over local rivals Myrtleford. Heading up the Great Alpine Road on Sunday afternoon without a win to their name so far, the pressure was on the Warriors, to come out of the gates strong against a side which had only lost once previously. They came out of the gate firing, taking a small lead into quarter time which they expanded through the second term. The class of basketball was on display through the second half, as Myrtleford came back with a vengeance. Despite the aggression and hunger on show from the Saints, the Warriors were able to weather the storm, heading into the final term up 49-38. The Saints tried one last desperate attempt to come from behind, and while they did end up winning the final term, the Warriors had too great a lead to overcome, securing their first win of the year in style. Coach Adam Maher said it was a tremendous victory for the fledgling side. “We felt we started off well and set the tempo for the game really early, which was our game plan,” he said. “We knew we had to make sure we shut down a couple of key players at Myrtleford who have been scoring fairly freely throughout the weeks prior, Marcus [La Spina], Levi [Young] and Lachy [Russell], those guys were having 20-, 30-point games which was going to be challenging with the others picking up the points. “Most sides are going to come out after half-time if they’re down and really want to push it, but again, credit to the boys, they kept doing what they were doing and kept that steady flow. “Our transition defence was a lot better, and offence, this week, we were pushing the ball down, we had multiple people on the ring and doing some good stuff there, and the same at the other end. “We’ve still got a bit to work on, but we were fairly good on that defensive transition – defence is a big part of my game, I love playing defence, and I think that’s what makes great sides.” Cooper Newton (24pts) led the charge on the scoreboard, while Cooper Clark (16pts) was effective from downtown. “Cooper Clark found his range in the third [quarter] there and shot a few threes, Cooper Newton is starting to find a bit of form back,” Maher said. “We were a little bit shy on preseason this year, just trying to get it all together and get back on the court, so some of these boys just need a little bit of time to find their feet. “They’re all coming together, I’m really happy with where the side is. “It’s a great thing for Wangaratta, giving some really good pathways and options for boys to come up and keep playing basketball, and they all seem to be gelling as a team and enjoying it.” The Warriors will continue their season this weekend with a double header in CBL round six, against Swan Hill (away) and Wallan (home).