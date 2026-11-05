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Warriors Women face a daunting double-header

<p>VCE PRIORITY: Anna Ford will miss Warriors\\' Saturday trip to Swan Hill as she prepares for exams but is expected to return to the side for the Sunday encounter at home against Wallan Panthers. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>VCE PRIORITY: Anna Ford will miss Warriors\\' Saturday trip to Swan Hill as she prepares for exams but is expected to return to the side for the Sunday encounter at home against Wallan Panthers. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

VCE PRIORITY: Anna Ford will miss Warriors' Saturday trip to Swan Hill as she prepares for exams but is expected to return to the side for the Sunday encounter at home against Wallan Panthers. PHOTO: Marc Bongers

Warriors Women face double-header against Swan Hill and Wallan this weekend.
Shane Douthie
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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