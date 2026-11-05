Warriors Women face a daunting double-header

The Wangaratta Warriors women face the daunting road trip to Swan Hill on Saturday to take on the top-of-the-table Flyers before returning home for a Sunday high noon showdown with Wallan Panthers. If the challenge wasn't great enough, coach Julie Richardson faces having a diminished squad at her disposal for the contest against the Flyers with several players unavailable. "We have Ruby Richardson, Scarlett Mullavey, Mia Ford and Anna Ford all studying for VCE exams so they won't make the trip," Richardson said. "We don't want them too tired for their exam on Monday. "Chaye Crimmins, Portia Johnston, and Zara Berry are all missing the game as well. "The great news is that Carly Perso will be on the court after recovering from a broken navicular bone in her foot. "Julia Harvey also returns after a couple of weeks off." Richardson said the team would benefit with some "fill-ins" to bolster numbers but, irrespective of who plays, the preparation would just the same. "The main message this week is we go out and do what we can," she said. "I will be happy if they do the best they can while enjoying the game. "We will be preparing for both games this week, the same messages will be given to the girls." Perso's inclusion will change up the Warriors' offensive options. "We are all looking forward to seeing her on the court, so far she has been very good at training and on the bench as assistant coach," Richardson said. Warriors will have their hands full defensively as the Flyers boast three of the top four scorers in the league - Sadie Spitty, Scarlett Grey and Jada Button. The Flyers are also lining up for their eighth game of the season compared to the Warriors players coming into their fourth match of the year. "We will be conscious of these players and this week we will discuss at training on how we will combat them with our defence and step it up again, hopefully," Richardson said. At this stage things look a bit brighter for the home game against Wallan the next day, despite the quick turnaround. "Facing Wallan at home at midday on Sunday is still going to be tough, however, some of the younger players will use the game as a study break and Chaye will be available, so a full team will be available for this game," Richardson said. Wallan Panthers may have only won two games this season, both against Seymour Blasters, but have had narrow losses to Echuca Pirates and Swan Hill Flyers so they will be aiming to keep their finals hopes alive by taking the points against Wangaratta. A vocal home court crowd would certainly help the Warriors chances of causing an upset, which would certainly fire up the Warriors men who hit the court straight after at 2pm.