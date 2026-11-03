Warriors Women narrow the gap with Wolves

Wangaratta Warriors Women showed marked improvement in their rematch against Wodonga Wolves on Saturday but were unable to reverse the result of their previous meeting, going down 39-64. Warriors coach Julie Richardson said the players had a good week on court preparing for the match, including four of the junior players who had exams and were keen to play as a break from study. "Having the same players on court in consecutive weeks was the key to continued improvement," she said. "The more consistent our team can be, the better we are going to connect and the stronger we will be. "This week, we had more scoring opportunities. "They are coming together, and playing as a team helped to add to the game pressure on the weekend. "They are learning how each other plays, building on communication and trust. "Our defence was strong all game, the variations we added seemed to work well. "At times we were able to play more of a running game which was different to last week." Despite Warriors' increased intensity, the Wolves' more mature bodies and experience on court together gave them the edge in each quarter, although the gap narrowed as the game wore on. Warriors went in with the same team as the previous week with Mia Ford a late in after looking likely to miss, however they lost Scarlett Mullavey just before half-time with a nasty cork in the quad. Wodonga was boosted by the return of spearhead Molly Moylan who racked up 23 points to prove the major difference between the sides. Despite this, Richardson said her squad's improved defensive pressure was noticeable. "Our defence was stronger all game, the variations we added seemed to work well," she said. "We were able to slow down their inside game, however, their ability to shoot a few quick threes pushed us." It was no surprise that Warriors' most experienced campaigner Chaye Crimmins (10 pts) was a standout against the seasoned Wolves, guiding her young charges through the pressure Wodonga's veterans continually applied. "Chaye was very good with her leadership on the court, she was a very good offensive threat and strong in defence," Richardson said, "Tessa [Clayton] and Sofie [Van Venrooy] were also strong in defence while Ruby [Richardson] and Zara [Berry] worked hard in offence. "There were some great vision from Ruby with her passes into the paint and some strong defensive pressure, while Zara posted up strongly." There will be little rest for the Warriors Women as they are scheduled to make the long haul on Saturday to Swan Hill for a 5pm game against the top of the ladder Flyers, before backing up with a home match against Wallan at midday on Sunday.