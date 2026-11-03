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Warriors Women narrow the gap with Wolves

<p>HAMPERED: Scarlett Mullavey was performing well against Wodonga Wolves on Saturday before she suffered a severe corky to the quad that ruled her out in the second half.</p>\\n
<p>HAMPERED: Scarlett Mullavey was performing well against Wodonga Wolves on Saturday before she suffered a severe corky to the quad that ruled her out in the second half.</p>\\n

HAMPERED: Scarlett Mullavey was performing well against Wodonga Wolves on Saturday before she suffered a severe corky to the quad that ruled her out in the second half.

Warriors Women on the improve but Wodonga still rule the court
Shane Douthie
November 3, 2026 • 01:00

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