Social media
Home page>Sport>WDCA hopes umpiring work...
Sport

WDCA hopes umpiring workshop brings more to officiate

<p>UMPIRES WANTED: The WDCA is holding an umpire information session, and hopes to bolster their ranks with new officiators. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>UMPIRES WANTED: The WDCA is holding an umpire information session, and hopes to bolster their ranks with new officiators. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

UMPIRES WANTED: The WDCA is holding an umpire information session, and hopes to bolster their ranks with new officiators. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

The league is calling for more umpires to fill out their ranks
Nathan de Vries
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 11 November, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 11 November, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 11 November, 2026
News

Nine in contest

Nine in contest
Nine in contest
News

Police blitz nets 192 offences in Wangaratta area

Police blitz nets 192 offences in Wangaratta area
Police blitz nets 192 offences in Wangaratta area
News

Lindsey goes the distance for mental health

Lindsey goes the distance for mental health
Lindsey goes the distance for mental health