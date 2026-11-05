Will’s riding the mountain to glory

Emerging talent on the national mountain biking scene Will Edwards wants to be the best he can be at the sport he’s fallen in love with. The 16-year-old Eldorado athlete only got into competitive riding four years ago, carving up the Beechworth Bike Park on an old basic hardtail mountain bike, but he’s grown in leaps and bounds since then. Embracing his passion, Edwards has taken several meaningful steps in the right direction for his career, locking in a position in the prestigious Shimano NEXTgen Ambassadors program, which aims to shape and train promising young riding talents. “I headed to Batemans Bay, NSW, with my dad to attend Sea Otter, the biggest bike festival in Australia [in late October],” he said. “It included expo days, competitions and heaps of opportunities to try out new tracks. “I entered a couple of comps and really enjoyed it, and I saw improvements in my riding ability compared to previous events I've attended. “I had submitted an application [for the Shimano NEXTgen Ambassadors program] and heard it was successful days before the Sea Otter Fest. “At the festival, I was able to meet the other three successful NEXTgen riders and was given some memorable opportunities. “One was riding Mogo Trail with [NZ star rider] Ed Masters. “I'm excited to see my riding improve with the support of this program, it's a real honour and surreal feeling.” Edwards said he enjoys just getting out and hitting the trails, a pure and simple love of riding. “The thing I love the most about mountain bike riding is the sense of freedom I get out of going for a ride,” he said. “I also like how it allows me to meet new people and encourages me to travel to try new trails across Australia. “I've also met some supportive and awesome people in bike shops - having the right gear for the job really helps. “Beyond that, I'm naturally inspired to ride, as it’s my passion and joy to just get out on my bike and go for a ride.” Despite the joy he finds in riding, training to compete and improve isn’t always as easy as riding a bike. “I have one rest day a week, two gym sessions with friends, one PT session with my coach, two short rides and two long rides a week,” Edwards said. “Managing training and school can be quite hard sometimes. “The longer days are making it a bit easier, and my family and friends are supportive as they know how much riding means to me. “Having the time to train, manage recovery and balance riding with the demands of being a teenager [is tough]. “It can be a challenge to have the drive and enthusiasm to get on the bike after a full school day.” While it can be a challenge at times, Edwards has assembled an incredible team around him, including parents Paul and Bonnie, and PT/coach Jessica Hoggan. The future is looking bright for Edwards, who has his eyes set at competing at as high a level as he can. “My goal is to become the best rider I can be,” he said. “I’m always looking forward to the next challenge, trying a new trail and I’m wanting to compete in the Victorian Enduro Tour - it includes five rounds in five different Vic locations, some of which are close to home.”