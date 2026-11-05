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Will’s riding the mountain to glory

<p>THE NEXT STEP: 16-year-old local mountain bike rider Will Edwards (right) meets elite rider Ed Masters as part of the Shimano NEXTgen Ambassadors program. PHOTO: Cam Mackenzie Photography</p>\\n
<p>THE NEXT STEP: 16-year-old local mountain bike rider Will Edwards (right) meets elite rider Ed Masters as part of the Shimano NEXTgen Ambassadors program. PHOTO: Cam Mackenzie Photography</p>\\n

THE NEXT STEP: 16-year-old local mountain bike rider Will Edwards (right) meets elite rider Ed Masters as part of the Shimano NEXTgen Ambassadors program. PHOTO: Cam Mackenzie Photography

A young riding prodigy is making a name for himself in the mountain biking community
Nathan de Vries
November 5, 2026 • 05:00

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