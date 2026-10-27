Wolves get the jump on Warriors Women

The vagaries of the CBL competition draw certainly didn't help the Wangaratta Warriors women's cause against Wodonga Wolves, who flexed their might early to effectively have the game won by half-time. Wolves, with three games already under their belts this season, blasted 34 points to 10 in the opening two quarters, as Warriors in their opening game of the season took time to find their feet. The Warriors eventually found their rhythm to match it with their more experienced opponents with both teams registering 35 points in the second half with Wolves taking the win 59-35. Warriors coach Julie Richardson said Wodonga were definitely ready to play from the opening buzzer. "They had experienced players such as Sarah Mellington, who was able to direct the team in offence, along with Emerson O'Neill [16pts], a young player who has a lot of experience in big games and showed very good decision making for a player her age," Richardson said. "Their size and ability to use their bodies in and around the basket gave them some advantage until our girls started boxing out and contesting the rebound. "Their ball movement was also well controlled giving them good scoring options." Against the opening barrage Warriors Zara Berry (6pts), Portia Johnson, Ruby Richardson and Tessa Clayton stood tall in defence, holding their own in the defensive paint. Chaye Crimmins (6pts) and Scarlett Mullarvey also moved the ball well under the Wolves' defensive pressure. "Once we settled into the pace of the game, Mia [Ford, 11pts] and Anna [Ford, 6pts] were able to be scoring options for us," Richardson said. "Zara remained strong in defence, continuing from last week. "We created space for scoring options to be found, and defence stepped up with us switching it up. "The learning we take from this game is about creating space and making better decisions." Warriors will have to do their homework quick-smart on those lessons as they face the Wolves again this Saturday at 4pm at the Wodonga Sports and Leisure Centre. An interesting draw indeed.