Young soccer players from Wangaratta got to meet and their Matilda idols in Sydney on Tuesday night.

Around 18 boys and girls from Wangaratta City Football Club's Coles MiniRoos Kick-Off program made the trip with their families to the Western Sydney stadium to watch the Matildas take on the Mexican national team in their second international friendly.

Football Australia offered the Wangaratta club the opportunity for its MiniRoos to be player mascots, joining both teams in the race and teaming up with a player to walk hand-in-hand onto the field of the packed stadium, where they stayed with them until the conclusion on the national anthems.

"It was a once in a lifetime opportunity, a real childhood dream," enthused Wangaratta's MiniRoos program co-ordinator Mel Aggenbach.

"Walking out with their idols and having a chance to talk with them was something our players won't forget."

The Wangaratta families were among almost 18,500 fans who watched the darling team of Australian sport reverse their fortunes of last week's 1-0 loss with a much more impressive 3-1 win, courtesy of goals to Alanna Kennedy, Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord.

Players will no doubt to sharing their experience will fellow MiniToos in Wangaratta this afternoon, when the program resumes at the club's home base at the South Wangaratta reserve.

"We've got 250 boys and girls, aged five to 11, participating in the program," said Aggenbach.

"They're broken into teams, across different age groups, and play matches, although we don't keep score.

"They also participate in skills clinics with senior players from the club ever Monday evening from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

"The club has run the Coles MiniRoos Kick-Off program from many years and it's an important part of introducing kids to the sport...developing their skills and enjoying it."