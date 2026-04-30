For most of us, social media is woven into everyday life.

It helps us stay connected, share ideas and learn quickly, but when it comes to health advice, it can also be a risky and unregulated space where opinions are easily confused with facts.

Vaccination is one area where this confusion is having real consequences.

Australia’s immunisation rates have declined since the COVID 19 pandemic, with coverage for key childhood vaccines now below the 95 per cent needed for strong community protection.

This has led to a disturbing increase cases of formerly rare diseases such as measles and polio.

This is not because Australians are suddenly against vaccines.

Many are simply feeling overwhelmed by conflicting information and are delaying decisions.

The Australian Medical Association’s new “Have the Jab Chat” campaign speaks directly to this problem.

It encourages people to pause before trusting what they see online and instead have a proper conversation with their doctor.

Doctors bring years of medical training, knowledge of a patient’s history and the clinical judgement needed to assess individual risks.

On social media, misinformation spreads faster than facts.

Increasingly sophisticated posts, including deepfakes, can make unreliable claims sound credible.

AI tools and online searches may offer quick answers, but they cannot provide personal, tailored advice or understand individual health needs.

Local health leaders are also urging people not to lose sight of the basics.

Before taking health advice from a post, think carefully about the source and why they have shared it.

When it comes to vaccinations, trust science, trust your doctor and have the jab chat.