The Wangaratta Chronicle Marathon and Fun Run is fast approaching, with entries flowing in and the local community stepping up to help out.

Garry Nash & Co Real Estate Marathon has a limit of 100 entries, and with $3500 prizemoney you’ve got to be in it to win it.

The Garry Nash team will be looking after the first drink station and, as usual, be there at the finish line to hand out the well-earned event medals.

Race director Liam Delany said both male and female winners from last year have entered, so the big question is can, Abdi and Hayley defend their victories or will someone steal the glory?

The RJ Sanderson & Associates Half Marathon is proving popular, it’s a really great way to see the course without having to do two laps.

The RJ Sanderson team will be at the second water station close to the 10km turn around.

"This event is wide open, it’ll be interesting to see who can make the podium with some young guns and more experienced runners going head-to-head to fight for the $2400 prize pool," Delany said.

The BFT Wangaratta 10km run is the most popular event on the program, and competitors are encouraged to sign up fast to avoid disappointment or you might need to make the difficult decision of choosing between the half marathon or 5km.

"The BFT Team will be at the event hub so talk to them about their incredible exercise community, but if you didn’t do your strength training for this event make sure you join them for the next one," Delany said.

The JohnsonsMME 5km run is going to be fast, so for those who have 5km Park Run PBs this is a great opportunity to get an all time PB on a faster course.

The JohnsonsMME team will be at the event hub and putting in a strong team for the community challenge.

The question is can any team beat last year's winners Centre Against Violence (CAV).

"The CAV team were able to donate $1000 worth of food vouchers last year thanks to Wangaratta Wholefoods in Baker St," he said.

The Athletes Foot 2km Primary School Challenge is where the serious athletes are.

The overall Athletes Foot podium prizes are for all girls and boys under 12 on race day.

There are also trophies for the first three girls and boys in the under eight, 10 and 12 age groups.

Please note there is only one start time this year at 10.15am and those not racing for glory or accompanied by parents must start at the back.

Every participant across all five events will receive a finisher's medal and there are also sponsors random prizes to be given out during the event morning at the event hub.

"This year the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre is offering free entry to enjoy their pools including the hydro pool to help with your recovery," Delany said.

"All you have to do is walk over to the pool next to the finish line and show your race bib for free entry.

"This is a great example of the community getting behind the event, you don’t get this in the big city marathons."

The event hub is looking bigger than ever with heaps of food and drink, sponsors and club tents, DJ to keep the vibes high or enjoy a post event massage from the North East Life Physiotherapy team.

"We are very grateful for all the volunteers from our local running groups; Wangaratta Runners, Benalla Run Group and Mansfield Athletics as well as the Wangaratta Lions Club mashalling to fundraise and put the money back into the community," he said.

For those eager to pick up their race numbers you can do that on Friday, 20 March 2-5pm at the Wangaratta Chronicle, then Saturday at the event start/finish line at the Wangaratta Showgrounds 2-5pm, and then again race morning from 6am.

Any questions please contact the race director Liam Delany at liam@northeastsports.com.au.