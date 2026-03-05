Jade Hurley with special guest Rodney Vincent will be in concert at Da Vinci Social Club Inc (55 Pyles Lane, Laceby) on Sunday, 19 April.

Jade Hurley OAM is recognised as the king of country and rock 'n' roll in Australasia.

The late Johnny Cash declared that Jade was the best act he had ever collaborated with, quoted in the Irish Press as saying: “If I wasn’t who I am, I would find it very hard to follow him on any stage anywhere in the world… he’s one hell of a showman and entertainer this Aussie and he can sure play that damn piano”.

As well as being a headline act in his own right, Jade Hurley OAM has toured with some of the all-time greats including America’s Johnny and June Carter Cash, Johnny Ray, Woody Herman and Don Williams, as well as the late Johnny O’Keefe throughout Ireland, America, New Zealand and Australia.

Jade has achieved huge success, earning gold, platinum and double platinum albums in both Australia and New Zealand.

He has been awarded the prestigious Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for his contributions to the entertainment industry, nurturing young talent and for his extensive charitable performances and appearances over many years.

Rodney Vincent is legendary, variety performer in his own right, in the Australian music industry.

He completed five Australian tours with American rock ‘n’ roll legend Gene Pitney.

He co-wrote and recorded two songs with Gene, an exceptional privilege and honour.

Rodney added another string to his bow when he toured with one of Australia’s great comedians Col Elliott, not only as a special guest but he played the straight man to many of Col’s characters.

Rodney was voted 'Victorian entertainer of the year' in 2006 and was inducted into the South Australian Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011.

In 2024, Rodney was inducted onto the 'Wall of Honour' at the LBS Studios in Tamworth.

Together, Jade and Rodney have joined forces to present “one hell of a show”.

This "Country and Rock 'n' Roll show-biz experience" offers something for everyone and includes classics like 'Rockin’ All Over The World, 'Old Time Rock & Roll', 'Running Bear', 'Oh Boy', 'Lucille', 'Great Balls of Fire', 'Runaway', 'Sweet Little Sixteen' and Eddie Hodges' novelty hit 'I’m Gonna Knock On Your Door', among dozens of other country and rock ‘n’ roll hits.

Do yourself a favour and book now by contacting dvsc.wang@gmail.com or phone 0409 307 606.

Tickets $39.00 - pre-payment only.

Doors open at 12.45pm, with the show kicking off at 1.30pm until 4.30pm.