What's on in brief

Monthly history walks in Wangaratta

Wangaratta Historical Society's monthly CBD walk is on again this Saturday, 7 March, with Peter Brain as the guide.

The tour starts at 10am at Marmungun Rock in Apex Park and covers no more than 1.5 kilometres, finishing at the Old Fire Station in Ford Street at approximately 11.30am, and the cost is a gold coin donation to the society.

This month's tour will look at Wangaratta from 1840 to 1860, visiting the old flour mills and breweries, historic buildings at the end of Chisholm Street, the site of the original town square (around the Pinsent Hotel), the development of medical services, and the history of the fire brigade.

All are welcome with bookings required by contacting Prue Noble on 0428 454 303.

*

Market in the hall on Saturday

Browse the merchandise on offer from a range of different stallholders at the Market in the Hall on Saturday, 7 March from 9am to 1pm at St Patrick's Hall in Ford Street, Wangaratta.

Drop in for a cuppa and a chat, with refreshments available.

*

Wine harvest blessing in Taminick

All are welcome to attend the annual Blessing of the Grapes, which will take place at Baileys of Glenrowan vineyard in Taminick on Saturday, 7 March at 5pm.

This traditional harvest custom is arranged by St George’s Church, Taminick, to celebrate and give thanks for the grape harvest at this world-renowned vineyard and within the wider Glenrowan wine region.

St George’s Taminick is part of the Anglican Parish of Wangaratta West and the Warbys, but those of all denominations are welcome to attend and bring a plate to share in a communal picnic from 5pm to 7pm.

For enquiries, call Edwina McFarland on 0409 094 809 or Dianne Phillips on 0412 748 627.

*

Floral works feature in new exhibition

An exhibition called The Temperament of Petals by artist Andrea Travassaros is open at the Art Gallery on Ovens in Wangaratta, in the laneway off Murphy Street.

It features acrylic paintings and mixed media artworks capturing the unique characteristics and expressive qualities of Australian native flowers.

It is open on Thursday, Friday and Monday from 10am to 4pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm, until Monday, 9 March.

*

Drawn with Paint by Pamela Florance

Drawn with Paint brings together a selection of work by Wangaratta based artist Pamela Florance made over the past two decades of her 50-year practice.

Working primarily in acrylic on canvas or paper, Florance describes her work as drawing with paint – a process of mark making using wrist and hand movements to capture the beauty in the everyday.

It can be seen in the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre foyer gallery until 12 March.

*

Wangaratta community market on Sunday

The Wangaratta community market runs every Sunday (except Easter Sunday) at Moore Than Swimming, located at 11-13 Mason Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 1pm.

There are a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

Stalls are available for just $20 each (no bookings required) and car boot sales are welcome for $15, with more information via the market's Facebook page or call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

*

Wangaratta Historical Society open weekends

Take a trip down memory lane each weekend by visiting the Wangaratta Historical Society and Museum in the old fire station in Ford Street.

The museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm and entry is free, with exhibitions updated regularly.

For more information email wangarattahistorialsociety@gmail.com or drop in and have a chat.

*

Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize

See around 500 artworks entered by artists from across the region and further afield in the Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize, which opens at the Rutherglen Memorial Hall on Friday, 6 March.

Now in its 9th year, the much-anticipated event offers a prize pool of $16,900, with winners to be announced on opening night by judges Kirrily Anderson and Natalie Ord, in categories including painting/mixed media, photography, work on paper, 3D artwork and youth awards.

Tickets for the Gala Opening on Friday night can be purchased at trybooking.com/DCBBO, with the show open daily from 7 to 15 March, and entry is $5 (students free).

*

Tastes of Rutherglen wine weekend

Step into the vibrant world of Rutherglen wine country at the Tastes of Rutherglen wine festival from 6 to 8 March at participating wineries.

It’s an epic celebration of flavour, fun, and discovery where every glass tells a story, and every cellar door invites you to explore something new, with 200 wines to taste at 17 cellar doors.

Pair wines with mouthwatering meals crafted by local chefs and enjoy live music in the autumn scenery, with shuttle bus and winery-hop available, and limited festival day passes starting at $25, with more information at winemakers.com.au.

*

Brighter Days Festival in Bright

Brighter Days Festival is three days of family-friendly fundraising fun held annually in the Victorian township of Bright, on the March Labour Day weekend.

The festival draws on the amazing local community for goodwill and support and is run by a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to raising money for children's charities, with entertainment for all ages.

The 2026 festival line-up includes Leo Sayer, Daryl Braithwaite, Kate Ceberano, Chocolate Starfish, The Wolfe Brothers and many more, plus bike and car shows and activities and a mega raffle.

To find out more or to purchase a ticket visit brighterdays.org.au.

*

Mansfield Pottery Festival this weekend

The Mansfield Pottery Festival held over the Labour Day weekend from 7 to 10 March, is an event for lovers of pottery.

The Potters Market is held on Saturday in the central High Street of Mansfield featuring over 50 stalls, alongside the Poets of Pottery Exhibition showcasing expression and imagination through pottery.

Pottery related workshops, a Potters Dinner and artist talks complete a weekend full of pottery for the whole family to enjoy, with activities, live music, street food vendors and more, with entry free.

*

Kait James: Red Flags at Wangaratta Art Gallery

An exhibition by Wadawurrung artist Kait James, her most ambitious solo exhibition to date, is being held at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 1.

Since 2018, James has been carving out a unique visual language based in the reappropriation of racialised products, colloquially identified as ‘Aboriginalia’, embroidering into and on top of these mass-produced, commercial objects ranging from souvenir tea towels and pennant flags to children’s dolls and ceramic figurines, in a practice of subversion.

Combining autobiography, incisive analysis and wry humour, James’ practice reveals a deep reverence for her culture alongside a glimpse into a shared ‘Australian’ First Nations experience, and it can be seen until 22 March.

*

Colour of Puddles at Wangaratta Art Gallery

An exhibition called Colour of Puddles, featuring new and existing work by artists Boni Cairncross, James Lieutenant, and Kate Vassallo, is being held at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 2.

While their individual practices and media differ, spanning painting, drawing and textiles, the artists share a commitment to conceptually rigorous abstraction and materially sensitive, process-based work, with colour remaining central to each artist’s approach.

Colour of Puddles invites viewers to reflect on how colour is seen, felt and discussed, akin to the shifting hues of a puddle, and it is being held at the gallery until 12 April.

*

Family fun and eclectic line-up at Spring Ditch

Melbourne all-women Mariachi band Queen of Hearts (pictured) is among the eclectic line-up set to entertain at Spring Ditch 2026, at the Stanley Recreation Reserve on Saturday, 7 March from 11am to 8pm.

Enjoy family fun, food and music with friends, beneath the shade of the beautiful gum trees.

Also performing will be the powerful truth-telling hip hop and soul of DRMNGNOW, the infectious 60s ska energy of The Skabhangers, Melbourne blues-soul favourites The Lulublues, and the dreamy soundscapes of Amaya Laucirica.

Around the grounds there will be a Kid’s Olympiad, Golden Gumboot Toss, Chainsaw Art, Arts and Crafts, Golf Putt, Tennis with Cheese, Roving Performers, the Jamswells Open Mic Stage, The Kid’s Zone and plenty more.

Tickets are on sale now at springditch.com.