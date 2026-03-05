Members of the Wangaratta Toastmasters Club delivered strong performances at the recent Northern Division Toastmasters speech contest in Seymour.

The division contest represents the third stage of Toastmasters competition, with participants progressing from club to area and then division level.

Club president Charles Halloran competed across all four contest categories - international, table topics, humorous and evaluation - in a demanding day of competition.

He achieved outstanding success, winning the humorous speech contest, and will represent Wangaratta and the Northern Division at the District 73 Conference in May, to be held in Glen Waverley, with his speech titled 'The Solution'.

Fellow club member Harini Govindaraj, who joined 12 months ago, also took to the stage in her first division appearance, competing in the table topics contest.

Club vice president and division director Leah Walker also earned high praise for her organisation of the successful division contest this year.

Community members interested in learning more about Toastmasters are invited to attend the club’s upcoming open house event.

The evening will showcase how Toastmasters helps participants build confidence, improve public speaking and strengthen leadership skills in a supportive environment.

The Wangaratta Toastmasters Open House will be held on Wednesday, 11 March at 7pm at The Centre in Chisholm Street, Wangaratta.

New visitors are warmly welcome.