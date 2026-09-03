Crosstrek is the smallest model in the Subaru SUV range.

Previously branded as the XV it sits below the mid-sized Forester and larger Outback.

In between are the Solterra and Trailseeker, both of which are EV only, as is the sportier Uncharted hatchback.

Crosstrek competes against vehicles such as MG ZS, Mitsubishi ASX, Kia Seltos and Mazda CX-30.

Five Crosstrek variants are offered: 2.0L, 2.0R, 2.0S (petrol), plus Hybrid L and Hybrid S, with prices ranging from $34,990 to $45,090 plus on-road costs.

Our test was in the top-spec Hybrid S.

As with all Australian Subaru models, except for the Toyota re-badged BRZ coupe, Crosstrek comes with all-wheel drive.

LED headlights, plus cornering lights, improve visibility at night and add to power savings, while LED rear combination lamps feature a sharp 3-D C-shape.

Rear-view mirrors are smaller, improving aerodynamics and present a less obstructive view.

All Crosstrek variants come with dusk-sensing LED headlights, roof rails and power-folding door mirrors.

Crosstrek 2.0R, 2.0S and Hybrid S also get LED Daytime Running Lights with the top-spec 2.0L and Hybrid L featuring bulb type DRLs.

STYLING

While the general appearance of the Crosstrek is a carry-over from the XV, the bonnet and radiator grille have been updated.

Use of lightweight aluminium for the bonnet contributes to improved pedestrian protection with a softer head impact zone, while aluminium front fenders save two kilograms and optimises weight distribution all round.

While the grille retains the signature hexagonal shape, it’s now larger with an aggressively styled honeycomb design.

INTERIOR

The cabin of the Crosstrek Hybrid S has a real premium feel, which it should, given that it will cost close to $50,000 on the road.

It's light and spacious with a friendly soft-touch material on the dashboard and steering wheel.

The front seats are comfortable and supportive with eight-way power adjustment and lumbar support for the driver in the R and S models.

There’s good leg, head and shoulder room, although the centre-rear seat position is best suited to young children as expected in a relatively small vehicle.

Boot space in the Crosstrek hybrid is a reasonable 315 litres, although it doesn’t come with a spare wheel of any sort.

Instead, it relies on a puncture repair kit, a feature likely to deter those who may be considering using the car’s AWD and 220mm ground clearance to take it off-road.

Petrol-only models do get a space-saver spare, which reduces the boot capacity to 290 litres.

ENGINES / TRANSMISSIONS

Petrol-only Crosstrek variants are powered by the latest version of Subaru’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder horizontally-opposed (Boxer) engine, delivering maximum power of 115kW at 6000 rpm and top torque of 196Nm at 4000 revs.

The same engine in the hybrid models get slightly less power (110 kW at 5800 rpm) but the same torque figure.

The mild hybrid electric motor adds 12.3kW of power and 66Nm of torque and is self-charging, capturing kinetic energy through regenerative braking and coasting.

The electric motor is placed near the vehicle's centre of gravity, while the battery and other components are positioned above the rear axle, providing balanced front/rear vehicle weight distribution.

Drive from the e-Boxer engine is sent to the all-wheel drive system through a CVT automatic with seven steps for manual override.

SAFETY

Although it’s yet to undergo ANCAP testing, the outgoing XV scored a maximum five stars, and with a comprehensive range of safety features, the same rating is likely for Crosstrek.

Standard features in all variants include nine airbags, blind spot monitoring, front side radar, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert, rear parking sensors, reversing camera, reverse automatic braking, driver inattention warning, tyre pressure monitoring and Isofix child seat anchor points.

R and S variants add front and side view monitors, high beam assist and a 360-degree camera.

Standard across the range is Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist system which includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, numerous lane control and pre-collision alerts and braking assist features, speed sign recognition and speed limiter.

The two hybrid models also come with a pedestrian alert system.

DRIVING

Unlike most other hybrids which start silently and smoothly under battery power, the Crosstrek Hybrid’s engine kicks in immediately, taking away much of the appeal of the EV component.

That means missing out on the instant torque that’s such an appealing feature of electric vehicles.

On the plus side the engine will shut down when the vehicle is coasting or in slow-moving traffic and run solely on battery power.

The e-Boxer logic automatically adjusts the power split between three modes: Motor Assist EV driving; Motor Assist electric (EV) + petrol engine driving and engine-only driving.

The lower centre of gravity and greater rigidity provides excellent driving dynamics, both on and off the bitumen.

When cornering, there is little evidence of body roll and it doesn’t get fazed by rapid changes in direction.

The electric power steering is well-weighted and provides plenty of feel on both bitumen and loose surfaces.

The steering wheel is both reach and tilt adjustable.

Crosstrek’s 220mm ground clearance is regarded by many as being the minimum for a genuine off-road vehicle.

You wouldn't call it a genuine 4WD in appearance, but under its station wagon body, it's close to being one.

SUMMING UP

XV was a consistent seller for Subaru throughout its decade on the market.

There’s no reason why the more-sensibly named Crosstrek won’t continue that trend.

It’s a relatively conservative vehicle designed for couples or small families with all the latest in safety features, while its ground clearance and all-wheel drive means that it can cope with moderate off-road conditions.

Subaru is at pains to describe Crosstrek Hybrid as a ‘mild’ hybrid and it falls a fair bit short of the sub-5.0L/100km fuel consumption figures that we’re used to from Toyota hybrids such as the similar-sized Corolla Cross.

On the combined urban/highway cycle, Crosstrek hybrid uses a claimed 6.5L/100km compared to 7.2 L/100km for the petrol model, making it hard to justify the $3600 surcharge.

At the same time performance is hampered by the hybrid’s extra weight.

RATINGS

Looks: 8/10

Performance: 7/10

Safety: 9/10

Thirst: 7/10

Practicality: 8/10

Comfort: 8/10

Tech: 8/10

Value: 7/10

AT A GLANCE

MODEL LINE-UP

Subaru Crosstrek 2.0L: $36,490

Subaru Crosstrek 2.0R: $40,990

Subaru Crosstrek 2.0S: $43,990

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid L: $40,090

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid S: $47,590

Note: These prices do not include government or dealer delivery charges.

Contact your local Subaru dealer for drive-away prices.

SPECIFICATIONS (Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid S 2.0-litre petrol electric five-door wagon)

STANDARD WARRANTY:

Five years / unlimited kilometres