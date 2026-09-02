Man arrested after alleged arson at Wangaratta care home

Police have arrested a man after a Wangaratta care home was set on fire while four people were inside on Tuesday night. A Victoria Police spokesperson said it was alleged a 68-year-old Wangaratta man entered the property on Dixon Street with a jerry can and started a fire about 11pm. “A staff member and three residents were inside at the time and managed to self-evacuate,” they said. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics assessed and treated a man in his 60s at the scene and transported him to Northeast Health Wangaratta in a serious condition with upper body injuries. A FRV spokesperson said firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control by 11:40pm. The Victoria Police spokesperson said officers searched the area and found the alleged arsonist on Wangaratta-Yarrawonga Road about 2:40am Wednesday morning. “He was taken into custody and will be interviewed by detectives,” they said.