Ignore the Solterra/Outback sibling with a wimpy name, the new Subaru Trailseeker is something else.

The spacious wagon is only the maker’s fastest production vehicle ever to come down under, with a sprint time of 4.5 seconds from standstill to 100km/h.

But there’s more: power is supplied by a pair of battery driven electric motors putting out a combined 280kW of power, giving the vehicle a range of up to 533km and DC fast charging time of 30 minutes between 10 and 80 per cent.

However, this is no thoroughbred racer to be molly-coddled on the pristine racetrack.

Based on the e-Subaru Global Platform with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Dual Mode X-Mode with Grip Control and 211mm of ground clearance, the Trailseeker is built to battle rough going.

The Trailseeker joins the Solterra in bringing two models to market – the sedan and Touring.

Prices range from $61,990, plus on-road costs, for the Solterra AWD.

The Touring AWD ups the price to $67,990.

Trailseeker follows on with AWD at $63,990, plus on-road costs.

The Touring AWD tops out the range at $69,990.

The latter was the test vehicle.

The MY26 siblings are covered by Subaru’s five-year unlimited kilometre warranty; eight years 160,000km on the high voltage battery; and five years 75,000km capped price servicing.

Add to this 12-month roadside assistance.

STYLING

Outwardly, the Trailseeker Touring shows little of its performance potential.

Physical characteristics are straight out of the sports utility vehicle playbook – even with a hint of station wagon.

Where it does go to the latter is from the hands-free tailgate with kick sensor.

Integrated roof rails come standard across the range, and with optional Subaru Genuine crossbars fitted, the Trailseeker is ready to take bike racks, kayak cradles, roof boxes and rooftop tents.

The Trailseeker Touring does not stop there, with a 220 Volt, 1500 Watt Vehicle-to-load (V2L) outlet turning the high-voltage battery into a portable source for power tools, lighting and electronic devices which fall short of main power connection.

INTERIOR

Leather-accented seating includes ventilated front positions.

The seats are flat and turn out quite firm after a stretch.

Front and centre of the dashboard is Trailseeker’s 14-inch high definition touchscreen, giving access to wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while directly ahead of the driver is a seven-inch LCD multi-information display which sets out vehicle speed, range, drive mode and satellite navigation.

The balance of buttons and physical switches is about right.

Multi-colour LED ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel and dual-zone climate control with rear vents are standard across the range, while the Touring tops things off with a panoramic sunroof, opening up the cabin to natural light.

The flat design of the e-Subaru Global Platform supports a usable, level cargo space of 609 litres in the Trailseeker AWD and 595 litres in the Trailseeker AWD Touring.

A digital rear-view mirror takes over from the traditional reflector, serving up one of the best images in class, unhindered by passenger or cargo.

Twin wireless device chargers are located within easy reach at the front of the centre console.

A 10 speaker, plus sub-woofer, premium audio system is fitted courtesy of Harman/Kardon.

ENGINES / TRANSMISSIONS

Trailseeker delivers 280kW of combined power from a 74.7kWh lithium-ion battery, pushing a driving range of up to 533km with 150kW DC fast charging from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes.

SAFETY

Subaru’s wide-ranging Safety Sense support is standard across the range, putting occupants at ease with active systems such as a pre-collision system, dynamic cruise control, emergency braking, emergency steering assist, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, low-speed acceleration suppression and roadside assist.

Driver monitoring comes via an in-cabin camera providing distraction and drowsiness alerts, while full vision assist helps the driver stay aware of the vehicle’s surroundings with a 360-degree monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, and safe exit.

Advanced park assist makes use of four panoramic view monitor cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

Valuable in narrow parking spots.

DRIVING

Riding on a Subaru lifetime of global motorsport and rally heritage, the Trailseeker is truly at home on and off the bitumen.

Lessons learned at the limit on gravel, snow and tarmac have been adapted to the electric era, the Trailseeker delivering control, balance and grip on less-than-perfect going.

For example, the dual-motor Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive system is supported by Driving Trajectory Prediction Control that anticipates the driver’s intended path and pre-positions torque before deviations can develop.

Combined with Dual Mode X-Mode and a Grip Control function for low-traction terrain, plus 211mm of ground clearance Trailseeker is equally at home merging into traffic or charging down a dirt track.

Energy consumption on test hovered between 15.1kWh per 100 kilometres and 17.4kWh per 100 kilometres over a week of mixed driving in varying conditions.

SUMMARY

More than once I was asked what the stately station wagon in my possession was like to drive.

Only one answer: get behind the wheel and let the Trailseeker speak for itself.

‘Surprising’ doesn’t cut it.

RATINGS

Looks: 8

Performance: 7

Safety: 7

Thirst: 6

Practicality: 7

Comfort: 6

Tech: 8

Value: 7

AT A GLANCE

MODEL LINE-UP

Subaru Trailseeker AWD $63,990

Subaru Trailseeker AWD Touring $69,990

Note: These prices do not include government of dealer delivery charges.

Contact your Subaru local dealer for drive-away prices.

SPECIFICATIONS (Subaru Trailseeker Touring,1sp auto, AWD, SUV)

ENGINE

Electric motor: Front and rear-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motors

Maximum power (front) 167kW/(rear) 167kW

Maximum torque: (front) 268.5Nm/(rear) 268Nm

BATTERY:

Lithium ion

Capacity: 74.7kWh

Maximum voltage: 39.1V

Maximum current: 306A

DRIVELINE: Front and rear e-Axle single-speed (reduction gear), AWD

PERFORMANCE:

Acceleration (0-100km/h): 4.5 sec

Driving range: 488km

Energy consumption: 168.1kW/km

CHARGING:

DC capacity: 150kW

Approx DC charge time: 30min (10-80pc)

DC connector: DCS2

AC capacity: 7kW

Approx AC charge time: 12hr

AC connector: Type2

DIMENSIONS, WEIGHT, AND CAPACITIES

Length: 4845mm

Width: 1860mm

Height: 1675mm

Wheelbase: 2850mm

Turning circle: 11.2m

Kerb weight: 2070kg

BRAKES

Front: Ventilated disc

Rear: Ventilated disc

STANDARD WARRANTY

Five years / unlimited kilometres

Seven-years, motor and driveline with log-book services