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Rovers reserves outlast Tigers in stunner

<p>PREMIERSHIP SECURED: For the first time since 2007, the Rovers are champions of the reserves competition. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>PREMIERSHIP SECURED: For the first time since 2007, the Rovers are champions of the reserves competition. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

PREMIERSHIP SECURED: For the first time since 2007, the Rovers are champions of the reserves competition. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

A 19-year drought was broken by just two points - what a match!
September 20, 2026 • 04:41
Updated, September 20, 2026 • 05:02

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