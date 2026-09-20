Social media
Home page>Sport>Fourth quarter ‘Pies swo...
Sport

Fourth quarter ‘Pies swoop on thirds flag

<p>CHEER, CHEEER THE BLACK AND THE WHITE: Wangaratta Magpies claimed victory in the O&M thirds grand final by 16 points. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>CHEER, CHEEER THE BLACK AND THE WHITE: Wangaratta Magpies claimed victory in the O&M thirds grand final by 16 points. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

CHEER, CHEEER THE BLACK AND THE WHITE: Wangaratta Magpies claimed victory in the O&M thirds grand final by 16 points. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

After coming so close on multiple occasions, Magpies rule the thirds competition
Nathan de Vries
September 20, 2026 • 02:31
Updated, September 20, 2026 • 02:31

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 18 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 18 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 18 September, 2026
Sport

Magpies prepared for the ultimate prize

Magpies prepared for the ultimate prize
Magpies prepared for the ultimate prize
Sport

Three-peat dream alive for Rovers

Three-peat dream alive for Rovers
Three-peat dream alive for Rovers
News

Council director resigns

Council director resigns
Council director resigns