Fourth quarter ‘Pies swoop on thirds flag

Wangaratta Magpies claimed the first flag for the locals on Ovens and Murray grand final day, knocking over Wodonga Raiders 7.11 (53) to 4.13 (37) in the O&MFNL thirds football decider at Lavington Sports Ground on Sunday. The ‘Pies conceded the first goal of the day but the Magpies struck back soon after, with Will Prebble seizing on a loose ball out the back in the forward 50 and snapping it through. A lot of footy was played between the arcs, as both sides worked desperately in defence, but Wodonga had more forward entries for little reward. Under the pump, the Magpies snared their second goal through Hamish Laverty, who was awarded a free kick after being held. While the Raiders had much more of the footy, it was Wangaratta who held a slim lead at quarter time. The second term was a contested one, with neither team able to convert in front of the sticks, with Wodonga leading by five points at the main break, thanks to a goal after the siren. The struggle continued in the third term, with the two sides goal for goal and with a four-point margin in favour of the red and blue at the final change of ends. The game was there for the taking, and the Magpies took their chance. A forward 50 entry was contested by Laverty, brought to ground, and was crumbed by Rama Schultz, who tumbled it through on a tight angle to give the ‘Pies the lead. It was almost two in two minutes when Angus Jayet had a shot from traffic, but the umpires deemed it was touched off the boot. The momentum was all Wangaratta’s way, and as the intensity ratcheted up, Prebble snapped true from a stoppage for the maximum. The Raiders were crumbling under the pressure, and the Magpies were in red-hot form, giving up only three behinds in the final term, with the match-sealing goal kicked at the 19-minute mark by Schultz with a right foot checkside from about 40m out in the pocket. Will Prebble was awarded the Brett Kirk medal as the best on ground, with the Magpies claiming their first thirds flag since 2022.