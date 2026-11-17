A re-elected Carroll Labor Government will invest $1.1 million to deliver a new multicourt with LED lighting at Moyhu Tennis Club. The party announced the commitment on Friday, while Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes and Ovens Valley candidate Jennifer Smith were visiting Wangaratta. Ms Symes said current limited court capacity and lighting at Moyhu Tennis Club restricts when and how locals can get out and play. "That’s why Labor will deliver up to $1.1 million towards a new multicourt with LED lighting," she said. Ms Smith said regional clubs like Moyhu "hold their communities together". "This investment means Moyhu Tennis Club can welcome more players,” she said. Moyhu Tennis Club president Wendy Thorp welcomed the funding commitment, and was hopeful other political parties would also see the merit in backing the proposed development. "This is a project the club and community have been working towards for more than a decade," she said. "We've recently completed the scoping plan to have the project shovel ready...now we just need the funding." Ms Thorp said the estimated $1.2m project involved development of four multi-purpose courts which can be used for tennis, netball training, picketball and basketball. "There is also lighting for the courts and a tennis hit up wall," she said. "The development is not just for the club...the area is already widely used by the community, with regular yoga classes, the CFA doing training here, rural groups run boot camps, and we have a new cricket club. "We're seeing population growth locally, particularly with young families, and we have a 120 lot residential development which will bring even more people and families here, so having good sporting facilities is important...particularly with the five primary schools in the (King) valley." Ms Thorp said the undercover barbecue area recently developed adjoining the existing courts is already proving a popular facility. "We've been working with council on this project and it is a high priority for the Moyhu Recreation Reserve and Tennis Victoria," she said.