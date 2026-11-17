Council is considering the ground floor of the city's Government Centre as a potential future location of the Wangaratta Library. The Rural City of Wangaratta has stressed that the library's lease at its current Docker Street location is secure until 2029, and it will continue to operate there for the time being. However, as council does not own the Docker Street building, which is set on the GOTAFE campus, it is planning for alternative long-term accommodation to support the library service's continuation and development. According to the rural city, it is considering how its existing assets could be better utilised, with the departure of government tenants from the Government Centre providing space that could potentially accommodate a 'multi-purpose library and community hub' within the council-owned premises. Council believes this could both make use of the Ovens Street building, and reduce ongoing costs. A tender listing in Friday's Rural City Connection page in the Wangaratta Chronicle announced a call for tenders for 'library relocation detailed design', sparking discussion in the community. Through the tender, which closes on 3 December, council is seeking an architectural consultant to prepare detailed designs and contract documentation which would explore how a library could be accommodated within the Government Centre. Council believes having detailed designs and cost estimates in place would enable it to pursue relevant government funding opportunities as they become available. Early consultation has commenced with stakeholder groups including the Friends of Wangaratta Library and library staff, to help inform the design process. The design will be required to consider how the Government Centre space could support a contemporary, accessible library, as well as opportunities for future partnerships and services within a broader community hub model. This may include services supporting community wellbeing, seniors, youth engagement, family violence prevention, social cohesion, mental wellbeing and early intervention. The exploration is in line with the council plan deliverable to review council's asset portfolio and identify opportunities for rationalisation, supporting shared access and multi-use of council and community facilities. The tender project is expected to be cost-neutral to council's adopted 2026-'27 budget, with funding proposed to be reallocated from a postponed capital project. A $150,000 budget variation request will be considered at council's November meeting to proceed with the design project. The Wangaratta Library was based in Ovens Street after relocating from its original Murphy Street location in the 1990s, and before a temporary move to Ely Street that preceded its shift to Docker Street.