17th Korean Film Festival headed to Benalla

Four Korean films from the 17th Korean Film Festival in Australia will screen at Benalla Cinema on Saturday 5 September, and none of them will cost anything to see. The screenings are part of the free touring program of the Korean Film Festival in Australia (KOFFIA), now in its 17th year and Australia’s longest-running celebration of Korean cinema. The five regional centres on this year’s tour are Benalla, Temora, Burnside, Victor Harbor and the Scenic Rim. T he Benalla screenings are delivered in partnership with Benalla Rural City Council. KOFFIA programmer Inji Jung said after a string of Australian premieres in Sydney, they're taking the best of contemporary Korean cinema on the road, free and direct to regional audiences. "If you think you know Korean cinema, throw expectations to the wind," she said. "If you've never seen it, get ready for star-crossed lovers, neo-noir thrillers and stories that go straight to the heart of the human experience. "You won't find this program anywhere else." WHAT'S SCREENING • Once We Were Us: Starring KOO Kyo-hwan and MUN Ka-young, it moves between Seoul in 2008 and a reunion more than a decade later, following two people whose friendship becomes an extraordinary love before adulthood pulls them apart. • Maze: KO Kyung-pyo as a grieving husband hunting for someone to blame after his wife’s death, led by a private detective toward a truth he has spent years avoiding. • Project Y: HAN So-hee and JUN Jong-seo star as two women who steal illicit cash and hidden gold hoping to start over, and become the targets of an unforgiving chase. • Journey There: music, family and unexpected connection, as an older woman moving in near a hospital meets a conductor searching for his birth mother and an orphan who dreams of the piano. For further details and the full touring program, visit www.koffia.com.au