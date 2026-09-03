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17th Korean Film Festival headed to Benalla

<p>CONTEMPORARY CINEMA: \\'Once We Were Us\\' screening at Benalla this weekend, starring KOO Kyo-hwan and MUN Ka-young (pictured) moves between Seoul in 2008 and a reunion more than a decade later.</p>\\n
<p>CONTEMPORARY CINEMA: \\'Once We Were Us\\' screening at Benalla this weekend, starring KOO Kyo-hwan and MUN Ka-young (pictured) moves between Seoul in 2008 and a reunion more than a decade later.</p>\\n

CONTEMPORARY CINEMA: 'Once We Were Us' screening at Benalla this weekend, starring KOO Kyo-hwan and MUN Ka-young (pictured) moves between Seoul in 2008 and a reunion more than a decade later.

The 17th Korean Film Festival in Australia will screen films at Benalla Cinema, with free entry
September 3, 2026 • 02:00

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