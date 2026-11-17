ROAD COMMITMENT: King Valley residents Bernie and Debbie Brunken (left), Labor Ovens Valley candidate Jen Smith, Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes, Wines of the King Valley president Dean Cleave-Smith and Dal Zotto Wines chief executive officer Harry Brazzel discussed the logistics of a $4.8m upgrade to Wangaratta Whitfield Road if Labor is re-elected. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg