King Valley business operators have welcomed a $4.8m election promise to upgrade the Wangaratta-Whitfield Road as a "start". Labor's Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes and Ovens Valley candidate Jennifer Smith met with local residents and tourism industry businesses at the Wangaratta-Whitfield Road and Snow Road roundabout on Friday morning to discuss the funding commitment from the Carrol Labor Government should be it be re-elected at the state election on 28 November. Ms Symes said the proposed upgrade would take effect in accordance with “normal budget processes” and cater to the worst sections of the road identified by constituents, including south from Oxley including Oxley to Docker; Moyhu crossroad to the Moyhu school; the bridge over Joan’s Creek needs replacing; Edi to the Edi Cutting; and Hyem Cemetery to just before the King Valley rail siding. She said the large sum of funding would secure a strong foundation for a roadmap, as opposed to the intermittent rollout of smaller investments. “A $4.8m commitment is more of a significant hit at once, rather than sort of the half million dollars that we’ve been able to get for various patches along the way,” Ms Symes said. “But the whole area is important, and as we’ve heard from those that live and work in the area, investing in the region is important, as well as the road to support that investment.” Speaking on-site, Wines of the King Valley president Dean Cleave-Smith said the commitment was welcome but fixing the road is “going to take a bit more than what’s promised”. “But it’s a start,” he said. “It would be good to see all of the candidates investing in delivering significant outcomes for the Wangaratta-Whitfield Road.” Dal Zotto Wines chief executive officer Harry Brazzel, who was among those present, added: "Whether its Labor or any party, it's all about the infrastructure for us... as long as we can get it done, that's the main priority for us." Local residents at Friday's announcement said that state of the road had been a concern for years, with strong advocation for its upgrade by the community and council. In particular, reports of narrowness, lack of shoulders and surface deterioration along Wangaratta-Whitfield Road have been well-documented by locals since 2019. Ms Symes said the state of Wangaratta-Whitfield Road has been on her radar, as have roads in similar disrepair. “It would be great to do it all at once… but the road here has become more of a priority because people want to live here, because of different developments… because we’ve spent so much investing in our tourism offerings,” she said. “Wangaratta-Whitfield [and] Benalla-Whitfield Road[s] are certainly on my agenda as local member, and they will remain on my agenda.”