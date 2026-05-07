Here’s another chance for Victorians to turn their recycling into real cash, with Victoria’s Container Deposit Scheme (CDS Vic) Win A Million Cents competition back for a second year.

Running from 4 May to 14 June 2026, the competition offers five chances to win $10,000 cash - or ‘one million cents’ - simply by returning eligible drink containers through the scheme.

Like last year, one of the five lucky winners will score a bonus $10,000 to donate to a registered CDS Vic charity, school, or community group of their choice.

The competition rewards Victorians with one entry for every 50 eligible containers they return in a single transaction, whether they keep the refund or donate it to a CDS Vic charity partner.

Last year’s winners returned containers in Geelong, Gippsland, Wodonga and Melbourne suburbs of Bayswater and Macleod, with the donation prize awarded to Our Haven Wildlife Shelter in Gippsland.

When Our Haven’s Theresa Matthews received a phone call letting her know she had won $10,000, she was moved to tears.

“It really meant the world to us because there’s lots of animals out there that need help, and it’s not always easy,” she said.

“We have 25 joeys on bottles – it’s like having 25 babies!”

Matt Davis, CEO of scheme coordinator VicReturn, said the Win A Million Cents competition rewards Victorians for recycling while helping ease cost-of-living pressures.

“Victorians are embracing CDS Vic not only to build a more sustainable future, but because it puts money back in their pockets,” Mr Davis said.

"Those 10-cent refunds can quickly add up.

“At a time when households are looking for ways to stretch their budgets, the Win A Million Cents competition is a great incentive for even more people to get involved in CDS Vic.

“This competition takes that a step further, with five chances to take home $10,000. With cost-of-living pressures at front of mind for a lot of Victorians, the prize money could make a real difference,” he added.

“Victoria’s Container Deposit Scheme is transforming the way we recycle, keeping billions of containers out of landfill while supporting families with everyday expenses like groceries and bills.”

To date, more than 3 billion containers have been returned through CDS Vic, putting over $300 million back into pockets of Victorians.

The competition is open to Victorian residents only. Entry details, terms and conditions, and the entry form are available at winamillioncents.com.au.

Find your nearest CDS Vic refund point at cdsvic.org.au.