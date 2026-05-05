A Wangaratta man accused of placing Templeton Street into lockdown for planting an explosive among a social housing complex is in police custody after he was found roaming Wangaratta with another bomb, a court has heard.

The 22-year-old faced Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Monday seeking bail after his arrest on Sunday afternoon.

The court heard on 13 March the man allegedly placed a chlorine bomb in a common courtyard in the Templeton Street social housing complex.

After police arrived and located the explosive, the Victoria Police bomb squad was called to Wangaratta while the street was closed for several hours.

The court heard the bomb squad had to detonate the explosive in order to diffuse the risk.

The accused was arrested, charged and bailed on 24 March.

The court heard it was not known whether the alleged attack was targeted or not.

On Sunday, 3 May the accused was jailed after police allegedly found a similar small explosive device in his possession.

The court heard police were called to a Younger Street address following a verbal dispute between the accused and his aunt.

The man was arrested and allegedly found with cannabis.

While confrontational with police in an interview, the man allegedly told officers he was going to burn his aunt’s house down that night.

Just under an hour later at 2:30pm, police were called again to Younger Street where the accused was allegedly found with an explosive device in a small bag.

Senior Constable Kaitlyn McLeod said police believed he went to grab the explosive following his initial arrest and the victim and the community would be at risk if he was to be released from custody.

“The accused believes police are wasting his time and he can simply do what he wants,” she said.

Sen Const McLeod said the man was a known drug user and would not comply with a family violence safety order placed between him and his aunt.

Magistrate Ian Watkins adjourned the bail application to Thursday to allow the accused to undergo an assessment for a bail support program.