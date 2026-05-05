A plea deal has seen a man and a woman admit to their roles in a violent Wangaratta home invasion that left a victim with a partially severed finger and broken ribs.

The 33-year-old woman and 36-year-old man appeared at Wangaratta County Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to home invasion and causing serious injury during the 23 August, 2024 incident.

With the matter initially ready to proceed as a trial on Monday, the court heard prosecution and defence had struck a plea deal which was formalised on Tuesday.

The accused pair, along with 32-year-old Wangaratta man Steven Dobrowolski, planned to rob a 54-year-old Wangaratta man for drugs and money, but instead left him with three broken ribs, a partially severed middle finger and facial lacerations before rushing out of the home.

The victim had been seeing the 33-year-old woman, a sex worker, and paying her with cash, ice and GHB in exchange for her services.

He arranged to meet the woman on the night of the incident and unbeknown to him, the trio would set in motion a plan to steal from him.

The men were armed with a baton, a pocket knife and a tazer when they entered the front door of the Templeton Street home, which had been left unlocked by the woman, and carried out the assault in the victim’s kitchen.

The 36-year-old man has been in custody since his arrest on 24 August, 2024, while the woman was bailed following five months behind bars.

In court, crown prosecutor Carmela Pezzimenti applied to revoke the woman’s bail due to the seriousness of the charges and her alleged non-compliance with bail conditions.

This was denied by Judge George Georgiou.

In November last year Dobrowolski was jailed for six years and two months with four years’ parole after pleading guilty to similar charges.

The pair will return to Wangaratta County Court for a plea hearing on Wednesday.