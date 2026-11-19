From hot rods and Holden classics to car parts and collectables, the Wangaratta Showgrounds will be a car enthusiast paradise on Sunday when the annual Swap Meet and Show ‘n’ Shine rolls into town from 7am to 2pm. Wangaratta Rod & Custom Club is overseeing the event, expected to see thousands descend on the rural city, with help from many other community groups and organisations across the rural city. The Wangaratta Lions Club will be heading the catering along with a range of other food vendors on hand to cater for everyone’s taste. The Moyhu Lions Club and the Veteran, Vintage and Classic Vehicle Club of Wangaratta will be managing gate entries, which will be open from 7am at $5 per person and children under 12 are free. And of course, the Show ‘n’ Shine will be managed by the Wangaratta Early Holden Car Club, to be held at the Wangaratta Kennel and Obedience Dog Club grounds with entries open for vehicles on the day (for $10) and can be parked between 7am and 9:30am (access via the rear showground gate). Wangaratta Early Holden Car Club vice president Adrian Twyford said he expected a variety of vehicles from Holdens, Fords, utes, trucks and hot rods to be on display throughout the morning and early afternoon. “We’re quite happy to facilitate the Show ‘n’ Shine, it’s a great way to get involved with the community and other clubs,” he said. Mr Twyford said he hoped they would be able to build on the 30-plus entries at the Show ‘n’ Shine last year, but it will be dependent on the weather on the day. There will be seven trophies to be handed out, open to all categories of vehicles. Two Shannons trophies will be the feature prizes of the event, one for the public’s choice, open for anyone to vote on, and another for car of the show. Mr Twyford said many of the other trophies will be adjudicated by Early Holden Car Club members. As of last week, all but four of the 250 available sites were booked for stallholders across the Wangaratta Showgrounds. Car parts will be a feature again at many of the stalls this year, with most items being car, truck and motorcycle-related antiques. Bureau of Meteorology forecasts for Wangaratta show as much as 9mm of rain was predicted on Saturday and between 1 and 10mm on Sunday. The event has proven an economic boost for Wangaratta in recent years, becoming a highlight of the swap meet calendar and attracting strong support from the Rural City of Wangaratta, Shannons and the Australian Street Rod Federation. The Wangaratta Rod & Custom Club welcomes last minute stallholder enquiries, and they can be made to Colin Smith on 0448 006 066.