Harvey Benton has been elected mayor of the Rural City of Wangaratta, promising to focus on financial sustainability, community wellbeing, and guiding council through a period of significant change. The election marks the first time Cr Benton has served as mayor, adding another chapter to a local government career spanning almost 25 years. Councillors elected Cr Benton during Tuesday night's statutory meeting following a closely contested mayoral ballot involving three candidates. Crs Tania Maxwell, Harvey Benton and Dave Fuller were nominated for the position, with the election requiring multiple rounds of voting before a result was achieved. In the opening ballot, no candidate secured the absolute majority required to be elected, with Cr Maxwell polling three votes and both Cr Benton and Cr Fuller receiving two votes each. A further ballot between the two lowest-polling candidates saw Cr Benton progress to the final round, where he secured four votes to Cr Maxwell's three to claim the top job. Accepting the role, Benton thanked his fellow councillors for their confidence and acknowledged the work of outgoing mayor, Irene Grant. In an emotional acceptance speech, he said serving as mayor was an honour after decades of involvement in local government. "I look forward to working with all councillors and the executive leadership team for the betterment of our community," Cr Benton said. He said ensuring the council remained financially sustainable would be one of the key priorities during his term. "Financial sustainability is the cornerstone of everything we do," he said. "If we're not financially sustainable, we're not able to deliver the services and infrastructure our community expects and deserves." Speaking after the meeting, Cr Benton said the council had undergone major changes in recent years and it was important to maintain momentum while bringing residents along on the journey. "I think we've really got to consolidate the changes, and they're massive changes what we're going through, and get the community behind us too," he said. He also pointed to the role recreation and community participation could play in improving social outcomes across the municipality. "We've got to be looking at the health and wellbeing of our community and sport and recreation is a great avenue to do that," he said. Reflecting on his long association with the district, Cr Benton said Wangaratta remained a community that people were proud to call home. Following the mayoral election, councillors voted to establish the office of deputy mayor and elected Tania Maxwell to the position after she defeated fellow nominee Councillor Allison Winters by five votes to two. Speaking after her election, Cr Maxwell said she was looking forward to supporting Mayor Benton and helping council maintain momentum on its key priorities. "We need to stay focused on our long-term financial sustainability and our council plan," she said. "We have some really important work ahead of us and I want to help make sure we continue moving in the right direction." Cr Maxwell said it was equally important for councillors to remain connected to residents and understand the pressures facing the community. "I think we need to be very conscious of what is happening within our community," she said. "There are a lot of pressures on families and businesses at the moment and we need to make sure we're listening." She said strong community engagement would be critical in ensuring council maintained trust and made informed decisions. "People want to know they are being heard and that their concerns are being taken seriously," she said. "It's important we continue consulting with our communities and explaining why decisions are being made." Cr Maxwell also highlighted the importance of advocacy, saying the council needed to continue working closely with state and federal governments to secure funding for important projects and services. "A lot of the projects and opportunities that benefit our communities rely on partnerships and government support, so that advocacy role remains incredibly important," she said.