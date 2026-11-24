Wangaratta police have arrested two men who allegedly fled from a two-car collision which left a woman hospitalised in South Wangaratta on Tuesday. A Victoria Police spokesperson said it was understood two cars collided on Glenrowan Road near the intersection of Delloro Road about 1pm on 24 November. One of the vehicles involved in the collision came to a rest in a ditch on the side of the road near Arundels Lane while the other vehicle was in the middle of the road. The police spokesperson said the female driver of one car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries while two male occupants of the other car allegedly ran from the scene. “They were both arrested nearby and taken into custody,” they said. VICSES, FRV and Ambulance Victoria personnel also responded to the incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or CCTV footage are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au