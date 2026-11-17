No cattle will be left out in the sun this weaner sale season after the Wangaratta Livestock Exchange completed a $200,000 upgrade to provide shade across its outdoor pens. Sixteen shade cloths have been installed to cover the livestock exchange’s rear pens, which had been left exposed to the elements when the major $3.7m roof went up 10 years ago. The shade sails project cost nearly $200,000 and was fully funded by the livestock exchange itself. Wangaratta Livestock Exchange general manager Tim Donald said he had explored an extension of the shed at the saleyards, but found the shade sails to be a more cost-efficient option, with most of the saleyard’s bigger sales occurring in summer. “It's a bit hard between having some cattle under the shed and then some cattle out of the shed, it’s not right between vendors,” he said. “We either could have tried and roof it, or decided to go with these shade sails, which are more for our summer sales. “In our winter sales, we don't yard as many cattle, so they're going to be under the shed. “Sometimes it's 35 to 40 degrees in those January sales, so it should really improve animal husbandry.” Mr Donald said the saleyards took inspiration from other centres which utilise shade sails to good effect, including in Dubbo and Wagga Wagga. “It makes a hell of a difference,” he said. Mr Donald said the appeal for a flat fee of $10 to sell at store sales and $12 at prime sales was a key feature of attracting vendors, who pay fees on variable rates at other saleyards across the region depending on what they earn for their cattle. “It’s what we want, to see our money go into the yard itself,” he said. The new shades will look over their first sale this Thursday when some 3500 cattle will be yarded for Wangaratta’s monthly store sale. Since winter, the store market has seen considerable returns for vendors with the Meat and Livestock Australia Eastern Young Cattle Indicator at an average price of more than 1046c/kg cwt. Wodonga’s monthly store cattle sale last week saw steers going for up to $7/kg and heifers for $6/kg. Mr Donald said due to the excellent season, vendors have offloaded cattle at earlier sales than they traditionally would. “Probably 89 per cent of these cattle would probably have got sold in the weaner sale, but while they're heavy and the job's so good people are selling them,” he said. “It's been a really good winter, we didn't really have a cold winter, the grass kept growing and we haven't really had any hot weather yet either. “It is starting to dry out now, but they're still talking more rain at the end of the week too, so like a lot of those places are hanging on still and it's just been a really good season.” Last summer the Wangaratta saleyards saw some of its biggest ever yardings of up to 6500 cattle. Mr Donald said the livestock exchange planned on holding more weaner sales this upcoming summer and while yardings may not reach the same record levels, he was still expecting plenty of interest in selling at the newly upgraded yards. “It might not be quite as large, but they keep popping up though, they're coming down from southern New South Wales and a lot of outside cattle which is really good,” he said.