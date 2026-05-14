The mists of Beechworth transformed into a realm of myth this past Saturday as the Warcry Wangaratta LARP (Live Action Role Play) group hosted their inaugural Dreaming Garden Fantasy Ball at Quercus Hall.

The festivities commenced under the sunlight of Lake Sambell, where lords, ladies, and creatures of legend gathered from rides on a horse-drawn carriage for a refined afternoon tea.

Contests of honour, duels and competitions were entertainment for some 34 guests who gathered, including a challenge as to who could smuggle the biggest or weirdest LARP safe weapon.

The winner of the night was Master Wolfgang, who managed to sneak an entire bow and arrow into the hall.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, the focus shifted to the dance floor, featuring everything from the structured elegance of formal ballroom steps to the high-energy, stomping circles of medieval folk dancing.