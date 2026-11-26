Last Friday night marked an extraordinary new beginning for Centre Against Violence, with the organisation revealing its new name, Ash, introducing Ash’s House and celebrating $93,000 raised to support people and families rebuilding after family and sexual violence. The New Beginnings Gala Ball brought together supporters, partners, local businesses and friends at Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre for a night of generosity, connection and celebration. Guests were among the first to see the organisation’s new identity, Ash: Advocacy. Support. Hope. The night also marked the official naming of Ash’s House, the organisation’s new Donation Hub, which will provide furniture and everyday household essentials to clients rebuilding their lives after family and sexual violence. And the community got right behind it. Excluding ticket sales, $93,000 was raised through partner contributions, the foyer prize draw, ballot bidding and live auction. CEO Jaime Chubb said the response was incredible. “Friday night was everything we hoped New Beginnings would be,” she said. “We shared Ash with our community for the first time, introduced Ash’s House, and then watched the room absolutely get behind what we are trying to create. "Behind that $93,000 are very real things. "Beds, couches, household essentials and practical support for people and families starting again. “To everyone who donated, bid, partnered with us or simply came along and backed what we are building, thank you. You made the night incredibly special. "A special thank you goes to Hume Bank, Kyamba Foundation and C&C Group for their significant financial support of Ash’s House." Ash’s House is also being backed by a growing group of House Partners, including Garry Nash & Co., O’Brien Joyce, Choices Flooring by Aggenbachs, My Slice of Life, Zonta Wangaratta, Rotary Club of Appin Park and Hogan Electrical & Solar. Together, these partners are contributing funding, goods, services, expertise and community connections to help make Ash’s House possible. The local real estate community also got right behind the night. Garry Nash was in his element hosting the live auction, with Mike Noble, Dean Rees and Peter Joyce jumping in to help drive the bidding. There was plenty of friendly rivalry, plenty of laughs and, most importantly, plenty of generous bidding for Ash’s House. Special guests Kiera Austin, Ben Brown and Hester Brown joined the conversation about equality, supporting women’s sport and the role communities can play in creating change. Personalised memorabilia donated by Kiera and Ben proved a hit in the live auction, helping raise even more for Ash’s House. Antonia Maher and Paul Vitullo from Me and the Girl kept the celebrations going, with the dance floor full throughout the night. The New Beginnings Gala Ball also formed part of local activity in the lead-up to the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. Respect Victoria and Safe and Equal are working together to support local community engagement through Respect Victoria’s 16 Days of Activism grassroots initiative. Ms Chubb also acknowledged the Board’s role in the organisation’s next chapter. “I feel incredibly fortunate to work with such a courageous and forward-thinking board,” she said. “Change like this takes courage. "Our board has been willing to ask the big questions, look honestly at what our organisation needs to be for the future, and back the decisions that will help us get there. "I feel incredibly proud to be taking this next step with them.” Jaime said seeing the community come together on Friday night made the evening particularly special. “It was fun, it was generous and it was full of hope," she said. "What a way to begin our next chapter.”